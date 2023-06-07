Locha e Litchi Ho Gaya!

Move over mangoes it’s time to bask in the sweetness of Litchis at The Yellow Straw. The much-loved juice and snacks brand of the city has now introduced the Litchi Locha at its outlets. A specially curated menu of drinks and healthy dishes with litchi as the star ingredient awaits all the litchi lovers and health conscious individuals.

Co-founder Vikram Khinwasara comments, “During summers, litchi is one of the most sought after fruits because of its pulpy taste. However, it remains in the market for a short season and at the same time mango plays a dominating role. This time we thought of going the out-of-the-box way and instead of launching exclusive mango products, we thought of a litchi range, covering beverages, salads and dessert. Earlier many customers expressed their keenness for litchi. So basically Litchi Locha is a combination of customers’ interest and our love for the summer queen.”

Litchi Apple Celery Detox drink

The special menu contains an array of items starting with the Litchi Lemongrass Cooler which fuses the two cooling agents and helps in beating the heat. The Litchi Apple Celery Detox, another drink which is very refreshing to consume especially for those who take extra care of their health and calorie intake. For those in the mood for brunch, light lunch or evening snacks the Litchi Som Tam Salad, a fusion of litchi with Thai dish Som Tam and Pakchoi Litchi Salad, which blends and balances two completely different flavours; should not be missed. Dedicated to all those who have a sweet tooth is the Litchi Mango Yogurt Sundae which fuses both the predominant fruits of the season to create a creamy layered dessert.

Talking about the curation of the menu Khinwasara continues, “We always give priority to health factors without compromising on taste. During the litchi menu curation, we were cautious that other ingredients should not overpower the fruit and all litchi lovers must enjoy litchi in both food and beverage options.”

The innovative take on this tropical fruit is here to stay till the litchi season ends. “We are a fruits availability dependent brand. Since we don’t use any artificial flavour, preservatives or syrups, this special menu will be on offer till we get good quality litchis.” signs off Khinwasara.

Litchi Mango Yogurt Sundae

The special menu is available at The Yellow Straw outlets since May 30, 2023 till the litchi season lasts.

Locations: Below CC1 Metro Station, Salt Lake; Candor Tech Space; RN Mukherjee Road (Dalhousie); Sarat Bose Road (opposite Central Plaza); The Tollygunge Club; Ecospace Business Park; Lake Mall; Netaji Subhas Chandra Bose International Airport, Domestic Departure; The Calcutta Swimming Club; TATA Medical Centre; Acropolic Mall; South City Mall.

Price for 2 (approx): Rs 300 + taxes