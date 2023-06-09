Biryani fiesta at Rang De Basanti Dhaba

Well, we can never get enough of a good plate of Biryani, and if it’s this good, we can even manage without the mandatory piece of flavoursome potato.

Mutton Moti Bombay Tawa Biryani

Rang De Basanti Dhaba’s Biryani festival offers a delectable range, including wholesome dum biryanis and the spicy tawa biryanis from the streets of Mumbai. Served with chaach, roasted papad and lachha onion, the Chicken or Mutton dum biryani, slowcooked on low heat is something everyone will love.

Veg Bombay Tawa Biryani

If you want to try something new, we would suggest the range of Tawa biryanis like Paneer tikka tawa biryani, Veg tawa biryani, Spicy chana tawa biryani, Egg tawa biryani, Bhuna murgh tawa biryani, Butter chicken tawa biryani, Prawn tawa biryani, or Mutton moti tawa biryani. Spicy and flavourful, wash them down with RDBD’s popular summer coolants — Goli Sodas.

Meal for two: Rs 600+

On till July 15