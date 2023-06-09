Chapter 2 celebrates a gourmet affair

With a motto to bring the best continental flavours to tickle your taste buds, Chapter 2 with its vibrant live music is really value for money. Seven years down the line, this fine diner at Southern Avenue still continues to be a favourite with those keen on exploring traditional English fare.

To celebrate the seventh anniversary, founders Shiladitya and Debaditya Chaudhury have added a wide variety of dishes to their bill of fare. Shiladitya says, “We wanted to recreate the culinary firmament that Park Street once used to be known for. Our chef, Sushanta Halder, takes forward the lineage of his late grandfather, Bijoy Halder — a special cook at many British households in preIndependent Kolkata. Some recipes he prepares are directly from his grandfather’s kitchen.”

Butter Pepper Garlic Trout

The new menu of Chapter 2 is a well-thought-out gourmet affair. Other than delectable continental delicacies covering the Anglo Indian and British cuisines, seafood has been given a lot of attention, too. While sipping on the refreshing coolers, Green day and Cosmic dancer, we glossed over the interestingly-designed new menu card that looks like a gramophone record. By then the sumptuous Grilled octopus with lemon butter sauce was at our table and we wasted no time to dig in. Served with spaghetti, the lightly flavoured grilled octopus was a delight and a must-try for seafood lovers. It was followed by Hoisin glazed salmon, a Nordic delicacy made with chunky pieces of glazed salmon served with risotto and sauteed vegetables. Even the strictest fitness enthusiasts can dig into this guilt-free entree.

Spanish Style Squid Steak With Butter Garlic Sauce

Chicken lovers can opt for a Chicken piccata consisting of a well-marinated chicken breast doused in lemon and caper with mashed potatoes and sauteed veggies on the sides. When at Chapter 2, we cannot just miss their pork renditions and Roasted pork tenderloin was a perfect choice for its meat and fat ratio. The pork tenderloin was topped with our favourite creamy mushroom sauce, and served with polenta and sauteed veggies.

Price for 2: Rs 1200+