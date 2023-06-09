Crisps and flavours at Pub 97

With an ever-growing number of pubs across the city, unwinding with friends on weekends never gets boring. And if food is at the top of your mind, Pub 97 will surely not disappoint with some topnotch entremets.

Tejinder Singh

Adding to the growing list of party spots in Salt Lake, Pub 97, owned by 23-year-old Rahul Bansal, is spread across a whopping 7,772 sq ft space, with clutter-free, simple interiors. Unlike other pubs bursting at their seams with crowds, this pub has limited seating, ensuring you sit comfortably. Backlit neon quotes donning the walls perfectly complement the underplayed decor.

Paneer Makhmali

Pub 97 also has an elaborate menu with over 185 dishes to choose from created by general manager-cum-executive chef Tejinder Singh, who has 35 years of experience in the industry. “We have given importance to the menu because people here love eating. The menu has wide options in tandoor, Chinese and Continental sections,” he adds.

Ghee Roast Mutton

We started out with very refreshing summer drinks like Jalapeno texatini and a Nostalgic paan, and the dramatic presentations bowled us over. Moving on to the food section, we absolutely loved the Golden fried prawns and Squid in hot garlic sauce. The usual flour-coated fries had a crunchy rice flour coating, keeping the prawns crispy and flavourful for a longer time.

Squid in Hot Garlic Sauce

Paneer might not be on the top of the list of many gourmands, but their Paneer makhmali would win you over with the stuffing full of mewa and dry fruit paste tossed in with secret spices. The Spaghetti arabiatta and Chicken & cheese baos tasted decent but the game-changer for us was their Ghee roast mutton. A speciality of Chef Singh, the succulent mutton chunks were cooked in a Mangalorean-style coconut and curry-leaves gravy, tempered with curry leaves and lots of cashews.

Price for 2: Rs 1,200+

Pictures by Anindya Saha