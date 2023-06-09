Enjoy nostalgic bites at Earthen Tadcka Dhaba

Experiential dining has almost wiped out memories of unadulterated joy we experienced while eating out with our near and dear ones in traditional restaurants where food was served minus the gimmicks. A recent visit to Ballygunge’s Earthen Tadcka Dhaba took us back in time, when bistros used to be known for the quality of food they served.

Hara Bhara Kebab

The newly launched family diner at the heart of the city serves a gastronomic fusion of modern and traditional flavours, including an extensive fare of Indian and Chinese delicacies that are worth trying. With its aesthetically pleasing contemporary ambience and earthy tones, Earthen Tadcka Dhaba brings together the essence of Bengali cuisine. “We want to cater to those who relish authentic desi dhaba food and cherish the joy of sharing it with their loved ones,” shares co-founder Ananya Sethi. “The menu is crafted to cater to diverse tastes and preferences, ensuring there is something for everyone,” adds co-founder Darshhana Hora.

Pan Fried Chilli Chicken

We started our gustatory journey with a Chilly garlic button mushroom that had crispy fried button mushrooms tossed in hot garlic sauce topped with spring onions. The Pan fried chilly chicken had a burst of flavours, and we followed it up with some hot flavours from the tawa tandoors comprising the temptingly smoky Fish irani and Reshmi chicken kebab. While the chicken tikka was delectable and almost melted in our mouths, the fish kebab marinated with hung curd, cashew paste and Indian spices, and baked in a clay oven, gets brownie points for its diverse flavours.

Matka Chicken Biryani

For the mains, it was the good old Chicken Chinese sizzler, which offered a mix of spicy and saucy Chicken Schezwan noodles and the quintessential Chilli chicken. We also couldn’t resist tasting the Matka chicken biryani once we spotted the same on the menu. The Kolkata-style Chicken dum biryani was light, rightly flavourful and not greasy at all and we recommend it without any guilt to the health-conscious brigade. Ending our meal with Darshan and vanilla ice cream was, indeed, a nostalgic experience.

Meal for 2: Rs 1,100 +