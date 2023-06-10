Keventers launches new ‘Fruit’ilicious smoothies

Keventers is here to knock off the heat with its four fruity smoothies. Having served and won the hearts of many for over nine decades, Keventers now gives one more reason to love it by introducing the Keventers Fruit Smoothies. From blueberry to strawberry and of course, the classic mango are here to quench your thirst. These new additions can be picked up from all outlets across the country.

The refreshing and flavourful smoothies come in four variants. If you have a taste in berries, then the Blueberry Blast Smoothie is the one for you. It is a combination of the sweetness and tartness of blueberries, cranberries, strawberries, and apples. The Simple Love Smoothie is a mix of strawberries, sweet apples, bananas, and beetroot. This not only keeps you charged but also provides all the good nutrients from the ingredients.

Summer Hummer Smoothie consisting of mangoes, oranges, and carrots is for those who love the citrusy zing and punch in their drinks. The Mighty Mango Smoothie, as the name suggests is a blend of mangoes and strawberries which is the perfect sweet and sour mix for the day.

Agastya Dalmia, founder, and chief operating officer, Keventers comments, “Our latest drop brings the delicious fruits of summer to you in the creamiest and most exotic set of smoothies. We have consistently worked on innovative new products with diverse flavor profiles and have worked on introducing new variants across categories for our consumers. The latest launch of fruit smoothies is made from quality ingredients, carefully selected to ensure maximum taste and quality."

After the sparkling iced beverages and thick shakes that were introduced a while ago, these fruit smoothies are a new addition to Keventers’ consistently growing menu. Their commitment to deliver unique flavours at affordable prices through decades is commendable.

The Keventers Fruit Smoothies can be availed from the outlets or through delivery platforms. They are priced at Rs 239.