Celebrate Father’s Day around town

Thinking of taking your father for brunch, lunch, or a dinner date on Father’s Day? From fine –dining to cafes from home cooks whipping up tasty dishes and delivering to your doorstep, to food goodie boxes and more, here are where you can get the best of the taste around town to celebrate with your special man.

LMNO_Q

Broccoli and Pinenuts Dimsums

Impress your father by conjuring a magic drink for him, in cocktail or mocktail form, at the bar. To go with the delectable drink are items like Tortillas salsa Mexicana, Tandoori Sabz Platter, Broccoli & Pinenuts Dimsums to name a few.

Where: 24, Park Street, Celica Park, 12th floor

When: June 18, noon-midnight

Price for two (approx): Rs. 1,200 +

CAL 27, The Taj Bengal

Father's Day-themed brunch at The Taj

Cal 27 is all set to welcome you and your father with a lush Father’s Day-themed spread. Inspired by world cuisines. You also get a chance to don the chef’s hat and create a meal for your father.

Where: 34-B, Belvedere Road, Alipore, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700027, India

When: June 18, 12:30 – 3:30 pm

Price for one: Rs 3000 +

Badmaash

Thali treats

Treat your father to a scrumptious thali amidst live music. The vegetarian thali consists of Jodhpuri Paneer Tikka, Bhutte Ke Kebab, and more while the Chicken Thali includes delicacies like Kosha Mangsho and Murgh Tikka among others. Those who love seafood can opt for the Seafood thali with Chingri Malai Curry and Sarson Mahi Tikka.

Where: 1, Camac Street, Park Street area, Kolkata, West Bengal 700071

When: June 18, noon – 11 pm

Price for one: Rs 1800 +

Milee Droog Café and Bistro

Russia-themed delicacies

Head over to this Russia-inspired café and spend a relaxing day while enjoying delicious food like Russian Bilins, Bacon Wrapped Prunes, Russian Shashlik, and more.

Where: Ground Floor, 34 Kavi Sabitri PR Chattopadhyay Road, Lansdowne, Kolkata, 700026

When: noon – 11 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 1600 +

The Corner Courtyard

Bangkok Style Thai Curry

This quaint café on Sarat Bose Road is perfect to spend time together with your super-dads. Also, dig into a wide range of quick bites including mushroom cupcakes, garlicky prawns, veggie lover pizza, and a variety of mocktails.

Where: 92, Sarat Bose Rd, Hazra, Bhowanipore

When: 8 am – 11:45 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 1000 +

Veneto Kitchen & Bar

Veneto Grilled Atlantic Salmon in Caper Sauce

Treat your father to mouthwatering Italian delicacies like Arancini, Pollo al Pesto, Vino Bianco, and Veneto Pizza, and top it with the likes of Veneto’s Tiramisu.

Where: 4th Floor South City Mall

When: 11 am – 11 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 1200+

JW Kitchen, JW Marriott

Desserts from JW Marriott



Experience global fine dining as the Marriott chefs curate a special menu inspired by world cuisine. From Hungarian Lamb Stew, Hyderabadi Mutton Dum Biryani, or Malaysian Spiced Braised Pork Belly with Pokchoy and Potato, to The Black Forest, Tiramisu and The Hazelnut are sure to bowl you over.

Where: 4A, J.B.S Haldane Avenue, Kolkata – 700105

When: 12:30 pm to 3:30 pm

Price for one: Rs 2750 AI (Beer and soft beverages)

Fabbrica

Salame Di Napoli

If pizza is your dad’s favourite then head over to Fabbrica and choose from a variety of delicious ones. Margherita Con Bufala, Fab Fungo, Pollo Picante, Salami Di Napoli are just a few to name.

Where: City Center 1, Salt Lake Complex Plot no.1 Block DC Shop no. A301C Block A, 3rd floor

When: noon – 10:30 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 2500 +

La Patisserie

Gift Hampers

Surprise your father with curated gift hampers from La Patisserie. From a Picnic Basket comprising Fruits, Cold Cuts, Cheese, Preserves, Croissant, Danish Cupcake, Muffin, and Cutlet to Gift Hampers containing goodies like Taj Dry Fruit Cake, Date Honey, Taj Chocolate, Taj Cookies, a Set of Tie can make for great gifts. You can also choose from Patent Cigar Cases, almond rocks, Macaroon boxes, and more.

Where: 34-B, Belvedere Road, Alipore, Kolkata, West Bengal, 700027, India

Price: Rs 1100 + onwards



Babumoshai

Authentic Bengali cuisine

For every father who loves Bangali Khabar, Babumoshai is the place to be in. Apart from the exquisite Bengali food, also get a complimentary starter to kick –off the celebrations.

Where: Lohar Bridge, 1518, Garia Main Rd, beside Kavi Nazrul Metro Station, Barhans, Garia, Kolkata, West Bengal 700084

When: noon – 10 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 850

Café Yonder

Baked goodies, oriental, kebabs, and more at Cafe Yonder

Experience one of the finest bakeries around town along with oriental cuisine, kebabs, Italian and more. Click a selfie with your father, post it on social media tagging Café Yonder, and get an additional 10% off on the bill.

Where: P, 392A, Purna Das Rd, Golpark, Hindustan Park, Keyatala, Kolkata, West Bengal 700029

When: noon – 10 pm

Price for two (approx): Rs 800