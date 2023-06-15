MQXT Social is the newest 'Central Perk' in town 

Grabbing a quick bite has a new address at New Alipore. On entering MQXT Social we could visualise the Friends cast sitting on the famous Central Perk couch. We made ourselves comfortable on a similar-looking couch which was the highlight of the pleasant interiors of this newly opened 45-seater duplex eatery.

We started off with the cappuccino and juicy Chicken Burger combo which scored brownie points in taste, a unique presentation with a knife sticking out of the burger, and an unbelievable price of Rs 149. Rajesh Mandal, executive chef of MQXT Group comments, “The food available at MQXT Social is inspired by continental and Hungarian cuisines. The Hungarian fried bread Langos is one of the exclusive items to try here.”

Chicken Burger

The Cranberry Mess was a delectable fusion of cranberry, ginger, cinnamon, and tonic water. Served with crushed ice, the mildly sour drink was balanced with the pungent ginger bits that created a unique burst of flavour in our mouth.

The Veg Fajita Roll was undisputedly the star of the day. A spicy mixture of kidney beans, lettuce, capsicum, and onion wrapped in tortillas will have us coming back for sure. If only the tortilla wraps were slightly softer, the magic of the dish would have been elevated. "We will also be launching a separate vegetarian food segment keeping in mind the customer base of this area which is nearly 80% vegetarian,” informs Mandal.

Veg Fajita Rolls

Don’t let the beer-in-a-slender-glass- looking Peach Iced Tea deceive you. The cool drink was a refreshing way to beat the sultry weather. We were bowled over by the Hungarian flat-bread-inspired Makhni Chicken Langos, which was full of fresh vegetables and cheese with desi chicken makhni pieces.

The Hot and Spicy Baked Chicken dusted with Italian seasoning and served with mashed potatoes, and garlic bread was a complete meal. The mild spices worked magic to create an after-taste that lingered long after the last morsel was over.

Makhni Chicken Langos

To end on a sweet note, came a tall glass of cold chocolate coffee with choco sticks, a generous layer of whipped cream, and a mini chocolate. The Choco Naughty Coffee was paradise for sweet lovers.

We recommend a visit to this cozy space with friends and family or putting it on your work- from-café with a free wifi list.

Price for two (approx): Rs 800

Pictures by : Anindya Saha