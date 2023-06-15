We pay a visit to The Other Room as it turns 50! 

The red vintage interiors of The Other Room by Trincas transported us to the movie Parineeta with Rekha singing Kaisi Paheli Zindagani. As this quaint space amidst the hubbub of Park Street turned 50 this year, Indulge occupied a chair listening to its history and tasting some of the classic dishes.

“In 1973 The Other Room was carved out of the old laundry room of Trincas”, narrates Anand Puri, partner, Trincas as we sat waiting for our drinks. “It actually has its real origins shrouded in mystery, popping up somewhere in the beginning of 1959 when the tearoom was taken over and converted into a restaurant.”

Bagan Bari

First up were the signature drinks. While the litchi, lime, and rose-infused Bagan Bari was refreshing in the heat; what caught our eye was Pushpa. No, it did not bring tears! The South-India-inspired fusion of curry patta, mango, and ginger was delectable with the curry patta taking over as the dominant flavour. Both of them can be punched in mocktail and cocktail forms.

With Matilda playing on the speakers, Paneer Makhmali Cheese Kebab was served. If you love your plate laden with cheese, then this is the dish for you. The sweet caramelized onions balanced the savoury cheese. The Crackling Spinach was a portkey to the alleys of Chinatown. You can’t help falling in love with this crispy spinach. However, keeping the spinach pieces bite-size would make it all the more appealing.

The spring onion sprinkled on top of the sweet and sour Dragon Chicken "made with the Trincas original Ming 83 sauce” mentions Puri, gave it the much-needed crunch. The star of the day was the Tamarind Aubergine. The modern twist to Bengal’s love for begun bhaja was witty. Shaped like French Fries, tossed in tamarind, and garnished with sesame seeds, it won our hearts.

Tandoori Sizzling Platter

The rising smoke and crackles announced the arrival of the Tandoori Sizzling Platter in style. The 16-piece platter included Mutton Sheekh, Chicken Phuljhari Sheekh, Lahori Kebabs, Murgh Peshawri Kebabs, Fish Irani, and Tandoori Prawns. As the fish and the prawn were fresh and juicy, we settled down for relatively drier Sheekh kebabs.

Regarding the space he calls ‘upgraded vintage’ Puri comments, “We have upgraded the whole space. The paintings on the wall go with the décor from the 1970s. The red lights, velvet curtains, leather sofas, and chairs give it a cozy vibe. The entrance is changing with a new signage soon.”

The Other Room by Trincas is definitely a place to unwind after a hectic day’s work. With its wide range of delicacies and drinks, a history dating back 50 years, classy décor, and of course the old Western music, it remains a hidden gem at its best.

Price for two: Rs 1200 + (without alcohol)

Pictures by Anindya Saha