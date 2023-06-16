Cheesserted's summer menu is a mixed platter

The best part of any meal is a soul-satiating dessert, and who wouldn’t like to dig into some refreshing summery flavours? Cheesserted, an artisanal patisserie by friends Vasundhara Kochar and Stuti Saraf Jain, has dropped a new summer menu featuring a delightful array of desserts inspired by their passion for reimagining traditional sweet dishes with a modern flair.

Choclate Hazelnut Tart

What started off in March 2019 as a cheesecake-only spot, has been relaunched last year after the founders earned their Pastry Diploma from Le Cordon Bleu London in 2021. Eager to bring to life the lessons they learned there, Vasundhara and Stuti expanded their menu to include an assortment of exquisite desserts like Entremets, Tarts and Macarons. Seasonal menus replete with fresh produce are what they love working around the most. “Though this year we haven’t had great mangoes, we had to treat the patrons with the best of the lot,” says Stuti.

Summer Cheesecake Tart

Patrons can indulge in delectable treats like Chocolate hazelnut tart, Mango cream tart, Mango cheesecake, Lemon mango blueberry cheesecake , Chocolate vanilla entremet and Aamras entremet. Each dessert on the summer menu is a testament to the brand’s commitment to putting a unique spin on classic flavours, as seen in their Aamras entremet. The result is a unique and delightful culinary adventure that celebrates tradition and innovation. We chose Chocolate hazelnut tart, Mango cream tart and Belgian chocolate and Vanilla entremet to taste, and it was the best decision ever!

Chocolate Vanilla Entrement

The Alphonso mango cream tart had a crispy tart shell filled with luscious mango gel and vanilla cream finished with freshly chopped Alphonsos. While this was an apt choice for summer, the Chocolate hazelnut tart had a base rich in layers of chocolate frangipane, hazelnut French crisps and a decadent chocolate cremeux, topped with chocolate cream and roasted hazelnuts. Though both the desserts were delicious, we gave our hearts to the Chocolate vanilla entremet, which serenaded us with layers of delicate and moist chocolate sponge, vanilla bean cremeux and French crisps encased in a rich chocolate mousse. Pair it with your favourite cup of hot or iced coffee for an unforgettable rich experience.

Price for 2: Rs 500.

On till June-end