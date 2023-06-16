The Bengal Lounge's  new menu is delectable

Sitting on a swing chair and sipping on your favourite drink while watching the fleeting cars on the Ultadanga flyover is our kind of unwinding after a hectic week. The Bengal Lounge near Golaghata bus stop offers exactly that view as you sit comfortably at one of the tables beside the giantwindow screens.

Paradise Island

Founders Samudra Bose, Mohini Bose and Rahul Singh always wanted to treat the connoisseurs of the city with great food. “While The Bengal Dhaba is all about food made with love, and different flavours coming together, the lounge is the place where you would love to come for a sundowner, spend long hours and enjoy the heady mixes with delectable finger food. And this year, after we waded through the pandemic successfully, we thought of revamping our menu,” adds Mohini.

Paneer Fingers

Gourmands can choose from a huge array of vegetarian and non-vegetarian fare, including appetizers, mini burgers, and main courses, and some popular dishes from the dhaba menu. The menu also boasts of carefully curated cocktails and an extensive liquor menu that’s well-stocked with affordable options as well.

Butter Garlic Prawns

As we looked around the lounge checking out the quirky elements made with recycled junks like tyres, bottles and containers, a summer fresh, vodka, watermelon and basil cocktail rightly called Paradise island arrived at our table along with a zesty plate of Honey chilli potato. Next up, we tried the Oven baked mushrooms. The garlicky, cheesy bite-sized pieces are highly recommended with a pint of your favourite beer. Their signature Paneer fingers — thick paneer strips, crumbfried and served with a cocktail dip, and Butter garlic prawns tossed in a butter garlic sauce are worth trying too. We ended our gustatory trail with a tall glass of lassi.

Lassi

The lounge also has a few gastronomic challenges, including the Spicy wings challenge or Lassi pitcher challenge that you may take on while there with friends and family. You never know you might take home considerable prize money besides the lingering taste of good food and a whole lot of memories.

Price for 2: Rs 1000+

Also Read: A new cocktail menu at Deck 88