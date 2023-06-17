Wykiki  hosts House of Ming Oriental pop-up

Want a relaxed meal surrounded by lotus ponds, instrumental music, and a variety of oriental dishes to choose from? Indulge went to experience this at the House of Ming Pop-up at Wykiki, Taj City Centre Newtown where Sous Chef, Salem Lepcha from House of Ming, Taj Mahal, New Delhi had curated a menu drawing from the authentic flavours of the Orient. He says, “We have brought some of the bestsellers from House of Ming to the City of Joy.”

Sous Chef, Salem Lepcha from House of Ming, Taj Mahal, New Delhi

with Chef Ravinder Singh

The course began with a refreshing Cucumber Mint Cooler which could have been a little less sweet. The crunchy Amuse Bouche consisting of pickled tofu with chilli and garlic spring roll crisps was perfect to set the flavour palate. A round of unique assorted dim sums – asparagus corn, prawn truffle sui mai, and pan-fried chicken kothe scored extra goals in texture and taste.

Prawn truffle sui mai

A range of starters including steamed asparagus, chilli mustard, tausou “where we have tried to play with the flavours of mustard in Chinese” points out Chef Salem; tofu soya mince, chilli oyster; Scallop edamame smoked chilli; tai chi kai and crispy lamb were next. The non-spicy- tai chi kai with asparagus, garlic, cashew, and chicken had a savoury taste that would pair well with salads or fried rice. The scallop could have had a hint of sweetness in it. But what aced the starter game was the crispy lamb with its perfect crunch and mildly spicy taste.

Steamed asparagus, chilli mustard, tausou

The mains included silken tofu, pakchoi, asparagus; Sichuan eggplant; haricot beans; King prawn string beans XO sauce; stir-fried chicken, bamboo shoot, black fungus; stir lamb spring onion with Edamame brown fried rice and hand-cut multigrain noodle. The unevenness of the hand-cut multigrain noodle gave it a look and texture different from regular noodles. That, along with stir-fried chicken, bamboo shoots, and black fungus won our hearts with its sweet, sour, and savoury flavors, all balancing each other.

Hand-cut multigrain noodle

To end the meal on a sweet note came the Asian signature with vanilla ice cream, a beautiful plate full of darsan, vanilla ice cream, and samosa-shaped fried date pancakes on a sweetened banana with chocolate sauce. The savoury pancake that drew its sweetness from the banana was an interesting fusion.

Asian signature with vanilla ice cream

For those who love to dig into Oriental and Asian cuisines, this limited edition pop-up till June 25 is a must-visit. The balanced flavours, varied textures, and light-on-the-stomach food coupled with excellent hospitality and service are sure to win you over.

Date: Available till June 25, 2023

Venue: Wykiki, the Taj City Centre Newtown

Address: Action Area II D, Plot no. 11/5, Newtown, Rajarhat, Kolkata 700157

Time: Lunch (12:30 – 3 pm) / Dinner (7:30 – 11 pm)

Price for two (approx): Rs 3000

Pictures by: Pritam Sarkar