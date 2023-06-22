Snack Away with KFC Snacker Range

Looking for a snack break? Visit your nearest KFC outlet and try their all-new Snacker range at just Rs 99. From the mayo oozing chicken or Veg Longer burgers to the recently launched Classic Chicken Roll, from the crispy chicken popcorns to the chocolaty lava cake and more are up for grabs. The all-new pocket pinch menu will give you enough reasons to celebrate every little milestone in life with your loved ones. This offer can be availed across all outlets in Kolkata for dine-in or takeaway.

Price: Rs 99+

Availability: All city outlets and takeaway mediums