ITC Royal Bengal's Avartana offers a mix of traditional flavours & modern techniques

Who doesn’t love a modern take on traditional cuisines? Perfectly executed progressive cuisine can turn your regular traditional meals into a truly magical affair and Avartana at ITC Royal Bengal gives the age-old Southern Indian cuisine an impressive modern spin with distinction.

This 8-month-old fine diner is now treating its patrons to the same bespoke experiences that earned its counterpart at ITC Grand Chola an entry to much-coveted Asia’s Top 50 Restaurants list right at number 30.

“Avartana represents a unique blend of traditional and progressive renditions of Southern Indian cuisine and we are overwhelmed by the love we are receiving from our patrons,” says Gaurav Soneja, general manager of ITC Royal Bengal.

Cauliflower Crunch, Pomegranate & Mint

As we geared up for an exciting degustation session, we couldn’t stop marvelling at the choicest of fresh ingredients that the chefs have used to create innovative recipes including local spices, delicate broths, infused oils, fresh coconut, and aromatic curry leaves.

You can choose from Maya, Bela, Anika, Tara and Jiia -- the five customised offerings -- and pair them with an equally refreshing selection of mocktails and cocktails infused with Indian spices for an aesthetically heightened experience. Every item on the bill of fare flaunts unique and modern culinary features while firmly holding on to the essence of the Southern peninsula's inherent traditional flavours and ingredients. What made the plats du jour so delish was perhaps the techniques employed to create the robust flavours.

Char-Grilled Pork Belly, Steamed Tapioca, Ooty Chili & Chayote

The cauliflower fritters that we relished were sliced and dehydrated to intensify the natural flavour and fried at a very high temperature for a fluffy yet crispy texture. Also, instead of your regular pungent garlic, they ferment the kodai garlic from Tamil Nadu’s mountainous region at 57 degrees for 45 days at a stretch, lending it a sweet and sour note and a pitch-black tone.

The Charred Eggplant Sheets is a great example of sustainable culinary practice too. The aubergine is charred and the skin is blended in to puree along with sodium alginate. The puree is then spread on a silpad and dehydrated to make the sheet that encases the irresistibly flavourful meat of the eggplant.

Stir Fried Chicken, Buttermilk mousse, curry leaf tempura

We also loved how they used innovative methods to create unique sweet renditions. A case in point is the Beetroot and Butter Toffee accompanying the Uthukuli Butter Chicken Curry and Malabar Parotta. The beetroot juice is bloomed with methyl cellulose and spread very thinly to dry before being wrapped with the famed Uthukuli white butter, shaped into a toffee.

Similarly, in order to create angel hair caramel, Avartana uses isomalt (a variety of sugar alcohol that’s sugar-free and enamel-friendly) sugar that’s heated to 130 degrees and drizzled with thin silky strands of sugar, creating an illusion of an angel’s hair presented artistically in the form of a nest.

Our verdict: It’s undoubtedly an unmissable gustatory encounter for the discerning gastronome with a refined, well-exposed and experimental palate.

The experiences at Avartana begin at Rs 2,250 + for each person.