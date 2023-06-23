Nocturne has an impressive new menu

If you want to dance your night away, the good old Nocturne at Shakespeare Sarani is still a great option, more so because it recently introduced an all-new exciting menu featuring a list of specially curated, tipsy cocktails.

Char Grilled Cottage Cheese

“Nocturne is a 12-year-old nightclub, which we took over last year. Initially, we didn’t want to introduce changes to retain the feeling of nostalgia, since the patrons are very connected to the place and the menu. We’ve taken inspiration from a very modern, global, fusion cuisine and our new chefs have added their input to it. There are a lot of Indian, Asian, and Thai flavours in our dishes and we have focused more on the small bites,” says Priya Sarkar, General Manager, Nocturne.

Priya Sarkar

The colourful cocktails at Nocturne

We started our trail with their signature Falafel pita pockets and Aglio e olio dimsums accompanied by House special spicy dip. Light and flavourful, this was a quirky take on our good old steamed momos tossed in Aglio e olio style. For those who are not a fan of Middle Eastern cuisine, the Falafel pita pockets with Hummus dip can be a game-changer. The Falafel balls and creamy veggies stuffed in homebaked pita bread made for a finger-licking snack. We also loved the Char grilled cottage cheese, with soft creamy cottage cheese cubes char-grilled on a bed of salsa and topped with pesto.

Thai Style Ginger Chicken

The non-veg platter includes Butter lime prawn served in a shot glass on a bed of mustard sauce or kasundi. The delectably succulent king prawns drenched in butter, lime and mustard sauce tasted heavenly with fruity concoctions like Red riding hood and After party. We also tried Thai style ginger chicken comprising sliced tender chicken marinated and tossed with Thai spices and fresh aromatics. It was a burst of flavours, and we had it with a glass of Messy-co cocktail. You may also try the Pan seared fish with Velvet mustard relish with a super refreshing Sunset boulevard.

Price for 2: Rs 1200+

Pictures by Anindya Saha

Also Read: Wykiki hosts House of Ming Oriental pop-up