Park Street's PlanB should be your Plan-A

Walk in through Park Street’s newly opened house of wings, PlanB, and you will get major vibes of an American-style food joint with a variety of tempting wings, burgers and fries. The place is a boon for all the ‘wing lovers’, who crave meaty wings laced with a variety of spice mixes and sauces.

Naked Peri Peri Wings

With 85 covers, the interiors of this Bangalore-based brand is a beautiful blend of American diner and industrial vintage vibes. The restaurant features rustic, industrial, and vintage elements with upcycled furniture and decorative pieces housed in a colonial building. The classic aesthetic is complemented by industrial ruggedness, lending the space a unique character. The interactive, neon back-lit wall surfaces add to the excitement of the space, making it an engaging dining experience.

Bacon-wrapped Sausages

CEO and founder, of V&RO Hospitality, partners and franchise owners of the brand, says, “The plan A for Bengaluru is always PlanB. It’s a very fun and unique brand that resonates with the youth. While deciding on the location for the brand, after expanding in Kochi & Hyderabad, Kolkata emerged as a unanimous choice amongst the stakeholders, a city thriving on the rich culture of food and joy, PlanB would be a great addition to the forefront of the artillery.” “You don’t get so many varieties of chicken wings anywhere in the city. So we decided to get the brand to Kolkata, and the response has been very positive till now,” say Rajdeep Chakraborty and Anshuman Singh, local franchise partners.

The notoriuos P.I.G burger

Starting our gustatory trail with Jalapeno poppers and Bacon wrapped sausages was a wise decision. While the Jalapeno poppers were cheesy inside and crisp outside, the bacon wrapped sausages had crispy and perfectly-chewy bacon. And we can proudly say that it was the best we tasted in recent times. The Naked peri peri wings and Creamy buffalo wings further spiced up the game for their unusual spice notes. At PlanB, you get to try 15 variants of wings, in low, medium and high spice levels. Whether you like dry wings with a spice rub or wet wings tossed in a sauce, they have it. While the Creamy buffalo wings were tasty, the Naked peri peri wings were sheer tear jerkers and fiery enough to burn our tongues, but totally worth the experience. What’s great is that even half-a-plate (six pieces) of wings is filling enough for two.

Grilled Fish with Chilli Garlic Coriander rub

Oh, and the luscious and overloaded Notorious P.I.G burger shouldn’t be missed for anything. Filled with minced pork patty, layered with crispy bacon, pulled pork, cheese and fried eggs in between the soft buns, it was absolutely delicious! We washed everything down with a glass of chilled virgin mojito. If you are an adventure-loving, competitive person, take their ABS challenge, where you have to finish a plate of their zestiest Ass burning sauce (ABS) chicken wings within a stipulated time. Your picture either makes it to their ‘Wall of Fame’ or ‘Wall of Shame’!

Chocolate Coffee Tart

Meal for two: Rs 1000+

