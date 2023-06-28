Orient’s Thai Food Fest is a lip-smacking affair

City food connoisseurs are already aware of Orient, and the clean Asian flavours that they have to offer. Not being a lot too experimental, and serving a vast menu boasting of Chinese, Thai, Japanese, Burmese and all things oriental. They have also introduced a limited-time Thai Food Festival which is apt to usher in the monsoons.

Mun Pla

Light on the tummy yet flavour bombs, the exquisite 16-item menu is comforting, and a heaven for those who love Thai food, or just Oriental food in general. And no, the menu doesn’t limit itself to Thai curries and soups only. On a tasting spree, we started with a Mun Pla with Grilled Thai Fish Cakes, served with a Nam Pla Sauce. The fish cakes, which you might mistakenly think of as a galaoti kebab, are literally oil-free (you can’t trace even the slightest hint of it), well-paired with the sauce that has bit-size pieces of onions, cucumbers dunked in a sweet chilli sauce.

Khao Phad Phak

For the main course, we tried a steaming hot plate of Khao Phad Phak, a refreshing Thai take on our good old Fried Rice, which had eggs, prawns and chicken, with bite-sized pieces of bok choy and lemongrass for the added freshness. And when attending a Thai food fest, we obviously couldn’t miss the quintessestial Pad Thai. We also couldn’t help but try our favourite Thai Yellow Curry with sliced chicken and veggies, paired with jasmine rice, leaving our hearts full.

Pad Thai

What: Thai Food Festival

Where: Orient (City Centre Salt Lake, City Centre Newtown)

When: Till July 10

Price for 2: Rs 1500 +