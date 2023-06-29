Get the best global platter at Little Bit Sober

The dim lights, vintage seats, retro portraits, and tapestries hanging throughout Little Bit Sober gave it an impressive old-world charm. As the newest cocktail bar in town opened its gates this month beside Chowringhee Banquets near Exide, Indulge was there to experience their hospitality.

Up first was the Cucumber Jalapeno with apple-cinnamon foam. The spicy jalapeno and savoury cucumber were well balanced with the sweetness of the apple-cinnamon foam. To munch along came the addictive Kaffir lime and sambal chips. The sambal chips with caramelized onions in honey-chilli sauce would definitely fit a sweet tooth while the kaffir lime would be perfect for anyone looking for less spicy options.

Firecracker Mushroom

Waiting for the starters, we took a quick round of the attached balcony overlooking the Kolkata skyline. The crispy Firecracker Mushroom next gave the spicy kick we needed for the evening. Made with yakitori sauce, it’s a fried blend of different mushrooms. Another starter, Sichuan Chilli Chicken Popcorn was tossed in spicy dried red chilli and peanuts. The key ingredients played a balancing game of flavours.

The Falafel Edamame Hummus is a must-try for vegans. Chef Rituparna Banerjee mentions, “The peas used in the dish give it the colouring and a distinct flavour.” The Boti Roti gave a Mexican tortilla feel with spicy veggies and chunky pieces of pork on a sizeable hand-made roti. Although tastes best when eaten hot, it works well cold too. Another global influence was the Gambas Pil Pil from Spain, made with prawn, garlic, chilli, butter, coriander and served with fresh bread.

Soaked in spicy teriyaki and sweet chilli sauce the sweet, chilli and savoury Tempura Veggies were a pleasure to dive into. “We have used unique vegetables like spring onion, kale, sweet potato, and asparagus.” says the chef.

Truffle Carrot Dumplings

The Truffle Carrot Dumplings and the Water Chestnut Dumplings were next. While the Truffle carrot melted in the mouth with a cheese attack, the water chestnuts used in a dumpling were indeed a new combination. “Our travels have influenced the food we invest in. We try to work with local produce and experiment with the ingredients, although some are definitely sourced from the best import networks.” mentions the chef.

The Salted Caramel and Saffron Kheer sodas were an absolute delight. The smell of caramel and saffron hit us the moment the bottle was opened and the sweet sodas were indeed quite refreshing. The Rose-Litchi Magnum was super hit as the dessert. The ruby chocolate coating, with rose and litchi ice cream, litchi cream with silver balls and fruit chunks, and rose jelly left us craving for more.

Little Bit Sober is definitely a must-visit den with your friends and family for its delectable food, cozy atmosphere, and sophisticated vintage charm.

Price for two (approx): Rs 2500 +