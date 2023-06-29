Homely Zest launches a new sugar-free menu

If the weighing machine starts flashing before your eyes every time you bite into a chocolate or a cake, it’s time to turn to healthy indulgences. Homely Zest, one of the leading home kitchens of the city has introduced a whole new range of sugar-free delights and Indulge was there to taste it, guilt-free.

Talking about the new range from her kitchen, owner and founder, Sakshi Sureka says, “People nowadays have become health conscious and adapt healthy eating habits. All the desserts can be made using dates and jaggery; or stevia which are safer sugar substitutes for people with diabetes.”

A waft of saffron drifted from the Trio-Layered Bites, a colourful dessert made of cottage cheese, mango, kiwi, and saffron strings. The natural sweetness of the seasonal fruits balanced the plainness of the cottage cheese making it taste delicious. While the noble layering of soft cream and crunchy pistachios on top of the Pistachio and Rose Milk Cake won our hearts, the milk cake itself was a little chewy and hard. The Baked Chenna Pak with gur syrup was emitting a quintessential Bangali Makha Sandesh feel making it perfect for those who love sandesh or do not have a sweet tooth.

Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle

Assorted truffles were next in line. The Ferrero Rocher Chocolate Truffle lived up to its name with a burst of chocolate and toasted hazelnuts the moment it was bitten into. The Pistachio and Rose Cheesecake with pistachio, raisins, almonds, walnuts, and cashews had an overpowering savoury taste to it. The Dark Chocolate and Orange Truffle tasted mildly bitter due to the orange peels and dark chocolate. What's more, if you are looking for vegan options “The coconut pistachio bites and Coconut/ Pistachio/ Rose nutty truffles are available.” informs Sureka.

The new range also consists of items like lemon tart custard, flourless chocolate rum and raisin cake, seasonal fruit cheesecake, paneer kheer, mixed fruit jelly, and several other items made with the best of ingredients in a hygienic kitchen. They are also timely delivered to your doorstep if you place an order 24 hours in advance through call or WhatsApp at 6290795523.

Price: Rs 350+ onwards