Newly opened Drunken Teddy is your next party destination in town

The moment we entered Kolkata’s newest and largest lounge Drunken Teddy, the soothing pastel interiors took away all our daily blues. The 15000 sq ft duplex with three balconies, VIP seating, DJ console, private dining space, stage, wall projection, and a comfortable seating area for 300+ people left us amazed. The dim lights, music, graffiti’s and illustrations got us hooked to the space.

Owner Radhika Agarwal mentions, “Drunken Teddy has an extravaganza which is not there in Kolkata. During the day you get a sophisticated lounge feel but at night, it has a different vibe altogether.” To add to the ambience was the mouth-watering food that kept on arriving at our table.

Khow Suey

The make-your-own Khow Suey was just the beginning. A bowlful of creamy soup with a platter of add-ons including coriander, peanuts, noodles, caramelized onion, chilli flakes, spring onion, and more unleashed our creativity in making the dish. The ability to customise the flavours gave us a thrilling opportunity to experiment. Pro-tip, you can always let the add-ons remain on the table and add it to your next course as per your liking.

Up next was the Murgh Malai Kebab presented on skewers over burning coal. The Malai Kebab lived up to its name with its melt-in-the-mouth texture and a fat layer of malai on top. The dhania chutney and garlic and yogurt dip took the dish a notch above. Radhika mentions, “Stuffed Olives and Drunken Chicken are also must-have starters.”

The Guava Delight cocktail was a blend of Worcestershire sauce, Tabasco, black salt, pepper, and guava and lime juices. The drink had an inherent tartness which gave it a prolonged aftertaste even though it was balanced by Tabasco and chili-salt-pepper-mix brushed at the rim.

Murgh Malai Kebab

If you love Italian cuisine then the Mille Feuille Spinach Ricotta Lasagna is a must-try. While the lasagna was savoury because of the common spinach and cheese stuffing, the homemade flour crisp with sesame seeds and its secret spice recipe not only added a crunch to the dish but also elevated the taste.

Another cocktail, Victoria Tangerine was a lemon and ginger blend. While the drink itself was refreshing, the huge ice ball did poke our nose every time we tried to take a sip.

To end the course was of course a dessert - the Blueberry Cheesecake. Made with blueberry and caramel sauce and praline, the cheesecake was creamy and compact. The sweetness of the cake largely derived from caramel and gur made it stand out.

Drunken Teddy serves a variety of cuisines including Thai, Korean, Asian, Indian, and Italian. We definitely recommend a visit with friends or family to enjoy a tasty meal and experience the energetic vibe of the space.

Price for two (approx): Rs 1500+ (without alcohol)