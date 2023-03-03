First-generation entrepreneur Sonika Dey takes us through her adventure in the food biz

Cool ambience, great food and prompt service are the three criteria that’re absolutely non-negotiable when it comes to a good café. And Bunaphile at Hindustan Park ticks fulfills all that and more. What makes the café special is the detailed sttanetion it gets from its founder, Sonika Dey. The spunky fitness freak and food enthusiast, who started her career in F&B out of her quest for some great waffles, takes us through her journey as a food entrepreneur and how she established her two babies – Krazzy for Waffle and Bunaphile.

Bunaphile is soon turning two. How does it feel and what are the lessons you picked up on the way?

It’s really incredible how Bunaphile has become one of the most popular cafes in South Kolkata. The response from the crowd has been so immense that often during the weekends we have a long queue outside our outlet happily will to wait for our coffee and food.

There were many lessons I picked up during my five years of journey as an entrepreneur. I started out with a QSR outlet of Krazzy for Waffle and from there it was a long struggle to establish a 60-seater cafe in the heart of the city. One of the biggest lessons I learned is to be patient and work very hard besides serving the patrons well.

In a city swelling with cafes what does it take to stand out in the crowd?

In Kolkata where everybody is bringing Rome, London, Paris on a plate, I took a heritage property and used the 100-year-old doors, windows, flooring to give my patrons an experience they won’t easily get in other cafes.

You are a first generation entrepreneur. What does it take to survive?

Anybody can do business if you have the courage and skill set to stand out. There will be hurdles but these hurdles are lessons. Success in today’s competitive business landscape is highly dependent on having a strong mindset.,

Any obstacles that you have faced as a women businessman?

Many obstacles were there in the initial stage when I used to run my QSR outlet till late at night and many a time being a woman I had to face harassment for various reasons. But One needs to take them on a positive note and surge ahead.

Your future plans with Bunaphile and Krazzy for Waffle?

We will be expanding nationally in franchisee format for Krazzy for Waffle and for Bunaphile we are planning to take the brand next in Hyderabad, Mumbai, Delhi, Bangalore and Chennai.

Your message to other women who want to become successful foodpreneurs.

Follow your passion and don’t listen to discouraging people. Create your own signature and don’t try to copy anyone.