Holi gets more colourful than ever with these special menus by city eateries

Holi is knocking at the door and it calls for some merrymaking. As the city decks up in vibrant colours to usher in the spring festival, we take a look at some city diners and cafes who have laid out a special bill of fare exclusively for the day. After a morning full of colourful revelry , head out to these eateries to gorge on some mouthwatering delicacies.

Piccadilly Square

Thandai Gelato

Piccadilly Square scoops up the spirit of Holi with its Thandai gelato that is smooth, luscious and perfect for the season. Made with their in-house Thandai spice mix without any added colour or preservatives this frozen treat is sure to uplift your mood and sweeten your celebrations.

What: Thandai Gelato

Price: Rs. 140++ taxes

The Country House

Pista and Cardamom Cheesecake

The Country House is all prepped to serve the rainbow on your plate this Holi with vibrant tid-bits such as Pista cardamom cheesecake, thandai cookies, rainbow pancakes and the traditional Kesar chai. The menu this year is not just innovative but full of fusion indulgences that bring the best of both worlds.

What: Holi Special Desserts

When: March 7th – 10th

Price for two: Rs. 800++

Contact: +91 70440 08922

LMNO_Q

Rangoli Frozen Margarita

Get boozy at LMNO_Q with a splash of colorful cocktails this festival of colours. The menu will include a selection of concoctions like Banarasi Rum, Green Gulal, Kesariya Gin, Blended Thandai and Rangoli Frozen Margarita, Turmeric G&T to name a few,

What: Holi Special Cocktails

Where: LMNO_Q

When: March 5th – 12th

Price: Rs. 1200++ taxes (without alcohol); Rs. 2000++ taxes (with alcohol)

Contact: +91 9903040506, +91 40046666

Chapter 2

Earthy Cosmo

Chapter 2- a speciality retro dining restaurant located in the heart of the city, brings to you a refreshing array of flavourful delights this Holi with colourful coolers featuring mocktails and cocktails like Earthy Cosmo, Ginger Zing, Clover Club and On The Beach. Now, add on to the festive feast with a splash of Colorful Coolers & Live Music.

What: Colourful Coolers

Where: Chapter 2

When: March 7th (5pm onwards) – 8th(Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 350 onwards for coolers

Oudh 1590

Holi Special Sharbats

This Holi, ring in the joyousness of colours with Holi special Sharbats only at Kolkata’s favourite period dining restaurant Oudh 1590. Celebrate the grandeur of the colourful feast with Sharbats like Gulab Sharbat, Badam Sharbat, Doodh Gulab Sharbat and Aam Khaas.

What: Holi Special Sharbats

Where: Oudh 1590 (All outlets)

When: March 7th (5pm onwards); March 8th (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 150++ onwards

Club Fenicia

Vodka Paani Puri

Get ready to experience the vibrant colors and festivities of Holi in traditional Vrindavan-Mathura style at Club Fenicia! Head out for a day filled with fun, food, and music, as they celebrate the festival of colours with a Bollywood DJ lineup featuring DJ Varun and DJ Aky. Enjoy an array of delectable bites at live chaat counters that has Papdi chaat, Dahi Bujiya, Pani puri/dahi puri, Aloo Tikki Ragda to name a few. Vegetarian and non-vegetarian starters include Holi wali goli (Hara bhara Kebab), Holi ka pataka (Dhai Ke kebab), Rang Birang Machli along with live thandai counters, faagun ke aahar, and mithai wali gali.

What: Vrindavan- Mathura Holi

Where: Club Fenicia

When: March 8 (10am onwards)

Price: 1499(Kids) 2499 (inclusive Alcohol) Entry below 5 years free

The Spirits

Rangoli Murgh Ke Kebab

Celebrate the festival of colours with a vibrant and flavorful Holi Special menu at The Spirits! Indulge in mouth-watering vegetarian and non-vegetarian delicacies specially curated for this occasion. Savour the Pichkari paneer kebab and Rang Rasia Aloo ke shole from the vegetarian menu or try the Rangoli Murgh Ka Kebab and Thandai Gilafi Kebab from the non-vegetarian menu. End your meal on a sweet note with the delectable Gulkand Gulal Cheese Cake.

What: Holi Special Menu

Where: The Spirits

When: March 7th -8th (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 1200++ taxes (without alcohol); Rs. 1800++ taxes (with alcohol)

The Dayroom Café

Thandai

Get ready to celebrate Holi in style at The Dayroom Café as they have got a delectable spread that include delicacies like spicy chicken lollipop, bhetki popcorn, jalapeno cheese balls and more. Each of them will tantalise your taste buds for sure. From traditional favourites to innovative new dishes, their chefs have put together a menu that's sure to impress all. They are also offering complimentary thandai to all guests!

What: Holi Spread

Where: The Dayroom Cafe

When: March 7th – 8th

Price for two: Rs. 1200++

Warehouse Café

Get ready to indulge in a burst of flavours this Holi season with Warehouse Café Kolkata's special menu. Savour the WHC Live Chaat, try the mouthwatering Paneer Bhuji Gyoza and Amritsari Chole Quesadilla. End your meal on a sweet note with the delectable Orange Rasmalai, with Holi Special Thandai like Thandai pool & Warehouse Thandai.

What: Holi Menu

Where: The Warehouse Café

When: March 7th-8th

Price for two: Rs. 1200++ (without alcohol)

Veneto Bar & Kitchen

Grilled Atlantic Salmon

Indulge in a festive feast this Holi at Veneto! Our chefs have prepared a mouthwatering selection of Italian delicacies like Arancini, pollo el pesto, Vino Bianco, Naples, The Veneto Pizza, Pizza Burrata, Grilled Atlantic salmon with Capers sauce that are sure to delight your taste buds. From delectable starters to sumptuous mains, we've got it all covered.

What: Holi Special

Where: Veneto Bar & Kitchen

When: March 7th-8th

Price for two: Rs. 1200++ (without alcohol)

Lord of the Drinks

Celebrate the festival of colours in true Kolkata style with Lord of the Drinks Kolkata's Holi special food menu! Indulge in the mouth-watering Lord Live Chaat , try the Delhi 6 flavoured Panipuri for a burst of authentic flavors. If you're in the mood for something savory, don't miss out on the Chatori Tart. For a sweet finish, treat yourself to the Thandai Panna Cotta .These specially curated delicacies are the perfect way to add some colour to your Holi celebrations.

What: Holi Special Food Menu

Where: Lord of the Drinks

When: March 7th-8th

Price for two: Rs. 1200++ (without alcohol)

Pinkk Sugars

Rangeen Platter

Celebrate Holi - the festival of joy and happiness with Pinkk Sugars' special Rangeen Platter. Indulge in a colourful experience with a beautifully decorated glass tray, three different gulaal colours, and scrumptious delights. Savour the deliciousness of corn and cream cheese garlic bun, white chocolate thandai mousse, rose pistachio white chocolate bark, kesar pista badam biscuit jar, and gulab jamun cheesecake Jar. This Holi, bring home the vibrant colors and flavors of Pinkk Sugars' Rangeen Platter and add a touch of sweetness to your celebrations.

What: Rangeen Platter

Where: Pinkk Sugars

When: March 7th-8th (5pm onwards)

Price for two: Rs. 1200++

Milee Droog

Classic Tiramisu

Join Milee Droog in celebrating the Festival of Colours with their Holi Specials. Immerse yourself in the vibrant hues of this joyous occasion with Milee Droog’s appetising food like Mushroom Blinis, Classic Kotleti, Avocado Citrus Quinoa, the BBQ Grill Meat Platter with mind blowing beverages like refreshing rose, tooth fairy, Mystical Garden and many more.

What: Holi Specials

Where: Milee Droog

When: March 8th (Noon onwards)

Price for two: Rs. 1600++

Paprika Gourmet

Popsicles and Paan

This Holi indulge in festive treats from the comfort of your home. The Holi special offerings from Paprika Gourmet include Irani Platter, Mini Dabeli, Tom Yum Maggi, along with sweet treats like Rasmalai Disc and Popsicles and Paan.

What: Holi Special Offerings

Where: Paprika Gourmet

When: March 7th-8th (9am onwards)

Price: Rs. 1500++ taxes

Contact: + 91 9007022678/79/80

Homely Zest

Thandai Tres Leches Cake

The special menu comprises of delicacies like Pindi Chole Bites with Tandoori hummus, Dabeli Twist, Rosti Chaat, Piri Piri Pull Apart Pav, Manchurian Bhel, Rajasthani Khowsuey, Benarasi Belmi Kachori Sabzi, Mexican Samosa Chaat, amongst others. End your meal on a sweet note with treats like Rasmalai Tiramisu, Saffron Pannacotta with Rose Jelly, Thandai tres leches and Fusion Truffles.

What: Holi Special Menu

Where: Homely Zest

When: Up till March 8th (10am onwards)

Price: Rs. 1200++ taxes

Contact: +91 62907 95523

Kolkata Local

Bhuna Chingri Roll

Make your Dol Jatra special with flavours of Bengal on your platter. Enjoy small plates like Chicken Cutlet, Bhuna Chingri Roll, Fish Roll and Kachalonka Dhonepata Murgi Roll amongst others. Celebrate the festival of colours in a Bengali way with homegrown culinary brand Kolkata Local.

What: Dol Jatra Special Menu

Where: Kolkata Local

When: Up till March 8th (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 500++ taxes

Balaram Mullick and Radharaman Mullick

Sorer Naru

What’s Holi without some authentic Spring special sweetmeats? Moreover, if they come from the legendary sweet house of Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick we believe you have no excuse to keep the calories on Holi. Indulge in traditional delights such as Chhanar Malpoa, Gujiya, Kesar Patti, Kesar Rabri, Kesar Rosmalai, Malpoa Sandwich, Rang De Basanti, Thandai Sandesh, Sorer Naru and many more.

What: Holi Special Sweets

Where: Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick

When: Up till March 8th (9am onwards)

Price: Rs. 300++ taxes

Hard Rock Café

Mezze Vegetarian Platter

Enjoy the day with a variety of vibrant delicacies like Mezze Platter, Kasundi Bhetki Fish, Surf & Turf Burger, Spicy Chicken Drumstick, Corn Malai Tikka, Surf Turf Burger, Swiss Mushroom Burger, Chicken Enchilada and Char Grilled Quesadilla to name a few. Pair these small plates with their specialty cocktails which includes Passion Fruit Mai Tai, Rhythm & Rose Mule, Bahama Mama, Hurricane and many more.

What: Holi Party Menu

Where: Hard Rock Café

When: March 7th (5pm onwards)

Price: Rs. 2500++ taxes (with alcohol)

Burma Burma

Rangoon Baked Milk

Make this Holi special by indulging in delectable desserts like, Saffron and Samuza Cheese Cake and Rangoon Baked Milk. Pair your desserts with crafted coolers like Kaffir Lime Cooler, Pomegranate and Mandarin Spritzer and Burmese Blossom amongst others.

What: Festival of Colours Menu

Where: Burma Burma

When: Up till March 8th (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 1800++

Fabbrica

Crespelle Con Nutella

This Holi, treat yourself to fine Italian delicacies which includes Margherita Con Bufala, Speziato, Rigatoni Arrabbiata Pasta, Burrata Bruschetta, Spaghetti Carbonara, Pollo Puttanesca along with several dessert offerings like, Tiramisu Fabbrica, Budino Cioccolato among others. Paired these delicacies with refreshing cocktails like Aperol Spritz, Campari Spritz, Hugo, Negroni, Negroni Spagliato, Fragola Spritz and many more.

What: Italian Delicacies

Where: Fabbrica

When: Up till March 8th (Noon onwards)

Price: Rs. 2500++ taxes

Canteen Pub & Grub

Golgappa Gubbara

Canteen Pub & Grub is all set to celebrate the Festival of Colours with a Holi special pan Indian menu. Taste the best Indian offerings as they introduce delicacies like Puran Poli with Gongura Mutton, Royyala Iguru, Natu Kodi Pulusu Dry, Murg Panipuri Khakra and Chicken Gujiya. There will be special cocktails too such as Banarasi Paan Bhandar, Talli Thandai, Nashili Kala Khatta and Gulabshake.

What: Holi Special Menu

Where: Canteen Pub & Grub

When: Up till March 19th

Price for two: Rs. 1500++

Traffic Gastropub

Khatta Meetha Fish Boti

Traffic Gastropub, the popular hangout for gastronomes and partiers alike, has come up

with a lavish spread of delectable dishes and delicious drinks, to usher in the Holi

celebrations. This Holi special spread is a gastronomic extravaganza comprising many

carefully curated dishes and drinks like Khatta Meetha Fish Boti, Desi Chicken Pops, Keema Papad Roll and Amritsari Pind Chole Kachori Bites. There will be exclusive desserts such as Apple Balloons, Jalebi Sandwich and Balushahi Twist. Do not forget to taste their Holi special cocktails.

What: Holi Special Spread

Where: Traffic Gastropub

When: Up till March 19th

Price for two: Rs 1200++