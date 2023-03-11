Immerse in an extensive taste of Italian flavours at the Un Affaire Italianio at The Westin Kolkata

The Westin Hotel never leaves a stone unturned when it comes to curating food festivals and gifting the food connoisseurs the taste of the best. This time, helmed by Chef Matteo Girelli, in collaboration with their Executive Chef Vivek Kalia, The Westin Hotel Kolkata Rajarhat has organised a 10-day long Italian Food Festival named Un Affaire Italiano. The celebrations will be ushered with top quality Italian listed wines and a remarkable beverage menu.



Chef Matteo Girelli who found his cooking roots from his Italian mother, studied the culinary arts in Italy and Nice. Growing up in different parts of Europe, he was exposed to modern Italian cuisine which immediately captivated him. Years later, after honing his own cooking skills under renowned Chef Troisgros and Chef Girelli, Chef Matteo travelled to France and Spain to immerse himself in the culture, its cuisine and its traditional cooking methods. This food fiesta will not only highlight the extensive taste of Italian gastronomy but also is an immersive experience led by interactive cooking classes with the culinary team to learn authentic cooking techniques.





To build on the flavour profile at the festival, Chef Matteo highlights quality Italian ingredients, fresh produce, authentic homemade pasta, antipasti and cheese station and tops it off with pizza as a part of the Buffet. The event will highlight Chef’s special Arancini Di Riso (chicken), Fritto Misto, Insalata caprese, Veg al forno, Peperonata, Gattò di patate, Lamb shank, Tuscan roast pork belly, Tiramisu cheesecake, Amalfi lemon cake, Hazelnut meringue cake, Chocolate espresso tart and other palatable dishes.



On this, Chef Kalia said, “The hero of the food festival is the food out here. Chef Matteo comes from a place where pesto was born, so that’s one of his specialities, along with a classic tiramisu. Along with the special menu, we also have a live pasta counter tossed in sauces that you have never heard of before.”



Where: Seasonal Tastes, The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat

When: Till March 19

Time: Dinner from 7.30 pm onwards

Weekend Brunch: 12.30 pm – 3.30 pm

Price: Rs 1950++

For reservations: + 91 33 4037123