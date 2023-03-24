Seven delectable dishes make their way into The Country House’s permanent menu as they celebrate their 7th birthday

A short walk from Forum Mall on Elgin Road led us to one of the most sought after cafes in the area- The Country House. Decked in blue and yellow balloons, the seven year old bistro completed yet another successful lap around the sun. Intrigued, we stepped in to take a look to see if they are cooking up new wonders to celebrate their 7th birthday, and we were surprised! Owner Vikas Choudhury has introduced seven brand-new house-special dishes that will surely tickle your taste-buds.

Vikas Chowdhury

“We are particularly known for our breakfast offerings alongside our pancakes. Taking cue from our most popular taste palette, we have introduced both sweet and savoury delicacies on the menu. There are a few beverages too,” shares Vikas.

Basque Cheesecake

If you are headed out to The Country House in the early hours of the day, we suggest you start it off on a fresh note with their Caprese Croissant Sandwich made of buttered croissant served with lettuce, sliced tomatoes, fresh mozzarella and pesto. For a caffeine kick that will simultaneously wash down your early morning bites, sip on the Cold Brew Coffee. Steeped overnight for fourteen hours, the brew is served chilled on your table to prepare you for the rising temperatures. If you are in the mood for something heavier, you may choose the Cookie Shake from their birthday menu. It tastes like a magical blend with their home-made double choco-chip cookie being the secret ingredient behind the beverage. For a shareable light-bite option, go for the Smashed Avocado on Toast layered on their house-special baguette, served with a choice of poached egg, cherry tomatoes or sautéed mushrooms.

Apple Cinnamon Crêpe

There’s good news for those with a sweet tooth as well since they have introduced a host of desserts such as Biscoff Pancake, Apple Cinnamon Crêpe and Basque Cheesecake. Even though their pancakes are truly drool-worthy and feel like a cloud in the mouth, the Apple Cinnamon Crepe stole the show. We can’t stress enough on how lip-smacking these rolls of love are. The caramelised apple bits paired with cinnamon powder, and served with a handmade caramel sauce will make you miss Christmas at any point of the year.

All dishes available at Rs. 77 only today. Price for two: Rs. 800++ taxes