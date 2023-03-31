The one month old Cheese Cherry Pineapple on Sarat Banerjee Road is as vibrant on the plate as it is with interiors

A vibrant sixty five seater cafeteria named Cheese Cherry Pineapple is the latest addition to the host of bistros that throng Sarat Banerjee Road. Helmed by Adarsh Mohata, this café stands out because of its use of quirky, hand-painted motifs that extend on to their hard-cover menu. ‘I want to make all my guests feel warm, welcome and happy. I believe the key to turn strangers into friends is through good food and professional hospitality with a hint of comfort. The items on our bill of fare is not just limited to fancy delicacies from overseas, but also include homely comfort food that we have grown up with such as aloo parathas and paneer parathas. We are also catering shisha at the moment, and hoping to stir up alcoholic concoctions soon” shares Adarsh.

Rosemary Mint

As we visited this swanky outlet on one of these afternoons, the first thing that caught our eye was the perfectly channelised multi-hued interiors that bring together vibrant roadside graffiti and catchphrases, with modern, minimalist furniture. The funky, up-beat music kept our spirits high by breaking the monotony of smooth, jazzy tunes. Three mocktails, each with its unique hue and flavour palette quickly arrived on our tables to satiate our summer cravings. While the Green Apple Frozen Margarita was on the sweeter side, with a syrupy, green apple base, the Rosemary Mint seemed like a perfect summer cooler. Spicy Guava however, was the show stealer with its zingy, pungent base that also acts as a palette cleanser in between meals.

Crispy Thai Noodles

We kicked off with Crispy Thai Noodles that arrived in a mug replete with broth, boiled eggs, veggies and noodles. A comprehensive meal for one, this dish sits comfortably on the taste-buds and has a coconut milk base. Moving on to the Cilantro Curry, this delicacy too is a filling meal that can easily be shared between two. The fresh notes of cilantro tantalise the taste-buds, while the herbed rice paired with fresh veggies pose to be a perfect pick for fitness freaks. If you wish to go for a familiar pick such as the Chicken Mac n Cheese, we can vouch for the fact that they are one of the best we have tasted recently.

Wrap the beautiful story up with some home-made waffles or Caramel Custard.

Price for two: Rs. 1000 approx

Pictures by Anindya Saha.