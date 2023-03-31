This Poila Baisakh, savour dishes from Bangladesh curated by pop-up chef Nayana Afroz at Aaheli

Though inhabited by Bengalis, Bangladesh's cuisine has a distinctly different palate than in West Bengal. With diverse food habits pervading the eight divisions of the country, nothing can be further than the truth when we assume that Bangladeshi food is always high on the spice meter. And that's precisely what Peerless Inn's famed Bengali fine diner Aaheli is showcasing ahead of the Bengali New Year through its Flavours of Bangladesh festival. Orchestrated to perfection by renowned Bangladeshi pop-up chef Nayana Afroz, this fortnight-long festival aims at bringing forth the various culinary cultures prevailing at the eight divisions of Bangladesh namely, Dhaka, Khula, Rangpur, Mymensingh, Chittagong, Barisal, Sylhet, and Rajshahi.

Chingri Narkeli Korma

Living in Bangladesh for over three decades now (post her marriage), Nayana, thanks to the nature of her job, was exposed to the unique culinary practices prevalent in the remote interiors of the rural areas, which gave her a fair idea of how food is cooked at various regional households. "I witnessed how an average Bengali in Rangpur, Sylhet, Dhaka, or Mymensingh divisions cooks. I used to take copious notes of the recipes each time I met these ordinary women from rural households and tried them out in my own kitchen. My friends and family loved the distinct flavours and since then, it has been my passion to serve rarely tasted delectables in my pop-ups held on both sides of Bengal," begins Nayana.

Nayana Afroz

This time Nayana has brought to her hometown, a few very rare and exotic dishes from the interiors of Bangladesh. The menu ranges from the much sought-after Mezbani Mansho from Chittagong division -- a very delectable spicy dish of mutton curry cooked with a mix of local spices zealously guarded by Chittagong's khansamas (royal cooks) -- the very unique Aloor Daal (potato lentil) cooked in the rural households of Rangpur division. "The poor in this region used to have rice with a single dish, so, that had to be really flavoursome. Since lentil is very expensive they cooked potato with various spices to rustle up a delectable and wholesome dish," explains Nayana.

Mutton Chhuijhal

Curious as always, we had a taste of the same and couldn't tell by the texture and flavour that the lentil dish is made with potatoes as the only ingredient. Next, we went on to taste the Chingri Narkeli Korma from Khulna division and the difference in the taste lies in the use of mild coconut milk shorn of mustards or poppy seeds lending it a mild fragrant aroma and flavour. But the one dish that we couldn't afford to miss was Chuijhhal Mutton from Khulna, simply because it's cooked with barks of Chuijhaal, a flowering South East Asian vine.

Yakhni Pulao

This one special ingredient created a remarkable difference with the stems and roots imparting strong notes akin to horseradish and ginger. To get a taste of the other dishes that include Anarashi Katla, Arer Chingri Domacha, Mashkalai Dal-er Hatey Makha Khichuri and Ilish Lej Bhorta among others, rush to Aaheli before the grub fest ends.

On till April 7. At Aaheli -- The Peerless Inn and Sarat Bose Road and Axis Mall outlets. 12.30 - 3 pm and 7.30-11 pm. Meal for 2: Rs 2,000+