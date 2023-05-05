Bhowanipore’s The Flaming Bowl has an all-new flavoursome menu

The sheer play of ingredients and flavours makes the panAsian diner The Flaming Bowl a hot favourite even with the hardcore carnivores and their new menu has us all excited.

Owner Arjun Bakliwal tells us, “Our guests are looking for something new and I am sure they will love the new bold flavours of the East getting re-defined with a modern twist”. While the place retains some of its popular items like Tender garlic pak choi salad, Broccoli cheese bao, Spinach cheese dim sum, Asparagus california sushi and more, the new lot will compel you to extend your list of favourites.

Oh-No Khow Suey Noodles

We were welcomed with a refreshingly sweet and fizzy Peachy Rise as we started with Floating Dim sums comprising dumplings of mushrooms on a bed of Thai green curry, and another version with vegetables dunked in Japanese yakitori sauce. The mushroom dim sums were a discovery. We moved on to tasting Kyuri Uraki, which had cucumber-covered uramaki filled with tempura fried carrot bits, Three treasure mushroom roll, stuffed with shiitake, black fungus and button mushroom in wonton sheets. They taste heavenly when dipped in leek sauce. We also had Classic sauteed lotus stem to keep us company.

Three Treasure Mushroom Roll

For the mains, we sampled Oh-No Khow Suey Noodles, and as the name suggests, it was akin to the ready-made Khow Suey noodles. We also savoured Coriander rice paired beautifully with the quintessential sider of Stir-fried veggies. For those with a sweet tooth, the irresistible Coconut darsaan drizzled with coconut powder, and coconut milk and served with scoops of vanilla ice cream, is a must-have.

Meal for two: Rs 1200+