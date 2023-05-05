Marbella's hosts a food fest with authentic flavours from Italy

A mong the host of newly-opened lounges and pubs, cafes and coffee shops looming out across the city, Marbella, with its picturesque interiors and great spread is definitely an impressive option. The café is hosting a scrumptious Italian festive spread and we couldn’t wait to be there.

The co-owners Nikhil Chawla and Vinay Manglani’s focus remains good food and great hospitality, and that’s the vibe you would get the moment you step into their outlets at Elgin Road and Hindustan Park. The carefully curated menu features a range of classic and modern Italian dishes, including pizzas like Cream cheese pesto and Sundried tomatoes pizza, Truffle and mushroom pizza and such. For mains, they have the luxurious and indulgent truffle and cheese fettuccine among other delicacies and dessert include the decadent Nutella and Biscoff pizza, and the rich and velvety Chocolate Custard with Roasted almond rocks and sour cherry syrup.

Chocolate Custard with Roasted Almond Rocks with Sour Cherry Syrup

For a summer evening, a tall glass of Blackcurrant mojito was all we needed to raging out composure as we waited for the dishes to arrive in succession. We started with an Antipasto, the Truffle arancini balls. A popular Italian delicacy, the arancini balls were super stretchy and cheesy with umami flavours derived from the truffle mushrooms. We also tried the Caramelized onion and Bacon Pizza which is one of the best pizzas we tasted lately. Perfectly fluffy, the cheesy pizza with a generous sprinkling of bacon and crunchy caramelised onions didn’t make us feel bloated. For the mains, the flavourful Arugula and thyme pesto pasta was a great choice of meal on a humid evening.

Spinach and Truffle Pizza

We ended our meal on a high note with Marbella’s best-selling Hazelnut tiramisu slice, which has a rum and coffeeflavoured cake slice layered with coffee mousse, dark chocolate chips and roasted hazelnuts. Delicious is an understatement!

Rs 900+.

On till mid-June