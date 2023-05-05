The Westin Kolkata Rajarhat hosts 10-day-long Malaysian food festival

The Westin Kolkata never fails to treat us with delicacies from across the globe. This time it’s no different with a Malaysian Food Festival, helmed by chefs Syahir and Fahmi from Latest Recipe in Le Meridien Kuala Lumpur. Their mastery of Malay cuisines, coupled with their expertise in developing recipes and preparing dishes, promises a culinary extravaganza at Seasonal Tastes. The elaborate dine-in dinner menu features a wide array of signature specialities from Malaysia like Cucur Udang Bersama Kuah Kacang, Malaysian traditional Rojak Buah, Dalca Tulang Rusuk Berbiri, and Ikan Goreng Berempah among others. There will be live stations too for an experiential culinary tour. The dessert menu boasts of traditional Malaysian delicacies such as Kuih Ketayap, Agar Agar Jagung, Bubur Kacang Bersama Jagung, and Kuih Talam Lapis.

On till May 15

Price: Rs 1999+ per person