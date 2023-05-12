Soba Sassy is the new Oriental paradise in the heart of the city

Kolkata’s latest Asian haunt Soba Sassy is a whole culinary package that isn’t just limited to the plates. The 7000 sq ft diner located at the heart of Kolkata at Ho Chi Minh Sarani, is a brainchild of restaurateurs Harsh Sonthalia, Aman Chitlangia and Apurva Salarpuria. Splashed with hues of pink and oriental motifs, this haunt will make you come back each time not only for the food but also to update your Instagram handle from time to time. We were there recently, and are sure to revisit soon.

Interiors

Bloody Married (L), Sassy Buddha

Glow signs, cherry blossoms and pandas will grab your attention the moment you step in, and the pink blooms will definitely refresh your mind on any given day. Divided into three sections, you will be equally mesmerised by the geometric lights that complement each. The last segment, overlooking the street, is the one is perhaps the most attractive one, with a bathtub full of soft toys and crimson glow signs that double up as a photo op. The seating arrangement too gets more interesting as you move through the sections. While the first is home to a host of comfortable tan and olive lounge chairs, the middle section takes things a notch higher with floral patterns. The innermost section on the other hand is a spectacle with pink and purple moons accentuating the backrest.

Flame of China Chicken

Moving on to the oriental fare, we were spoilt for choice with a host of cloudy dumplings, melt-in-mouth sushis and rolls gracing our table. If we had to pick the best amongst the lot, Truffle edamame dumplings, Crispy spinach roll, Charcoal chicken dimsums and Flame of China chicken would definitely rank above the rest. While the first three might tickle the familiar palate, the latter is one of their best-selling signature bowls replete with vegetables, a delectable burnt garlic sauce that will make you crave more and crispy, triangular rice sheets. It comes in vegetarian, chicken and bacon options. Thai shrimp fried rice with Chicken ribbons too is a great choice if you are looking for a filling meal.

Philadelphia_Salmon_Roll

Thai Shrimp Rice with Chicken Ribbons

Soba Sassy is also home to an excellent bar menu with numerous house-special cocktail options such as Bloody married, Sassy buddha, Kiss my sass and Toxic like Brittany. The funky names must have you intrigued already, but wait for their fantastic sake cocktail range. If not in the mood for cocktails, go for their sake and soju range, or house cola options. End the meal with Chocolate mud pie with Espresso rocks or Nutella sushi.

Rs 2500+

Pictures by Anindya Saha