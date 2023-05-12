This Mother’s Day treat your mother with some of the best of delicacies in town

Mother’s Day is in the offing, and it definitely calls for a celebration for our dear woman. On this occasion, let’s spend some quality time with our beloved mothers and celebrate the beautiful bond which we share with her, over a spread of delectable dishes. Take your mom out on a date and treat her with some yummy food. Here is a list of places you can choose to go with your mother on this Mother's Day.

Oudh 1590 | All outlets

Make your mom feel like a queen by treating her with some Awadhi delicacies. Start the meal on a delicious note with a plethora of delectable choices of starters like Mutton Galawati Kabab, Murgh Qalmi Kabab, Paneer Sugandhi Kabab, Mushroom Galawati Kabab and more. In the main course there will be scrumptious Awadhi fare like Oudh Special Raan Biryani, Palak Biryani and more, which can be relished with some salaan options like Awadhi Murg Zafrani, Keema Kaleji, Gosht Bhuna, Paneer Korma, Subz Makhan Masala and others.

When: May 14, Noon to 10.30 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1400

Drunken Teddy | Circus Avenue

Explore the Mothers Day Special range of delicacies such as Truffle Scented Stuffed Mushroom Baked, Parmesan Chicken, Rajma Raseela, Home Style Achari Paneer, Dehati Chicken Curry, Baked Mango Alaska and a few more at Drunken Teddy with your mumma. With good food along with great musical ambiance to enjoy, this place can definitely be a good choice to celebrate the beautiful bond you share with your mom

When: May 12 to 14

Price for 2: Rs 2000

LMNO_Q | Park Street

Munch on some scrumptious delicacies with your mother this Mother’s Day at LMNO_Q. For the special occasion of Mothers Day it has introduced the Mothers Day Brunch which will include a special counter called ‘Mom’s Magic’. The menu is sure to create a nostalgic vibe with some familiar lovely dishes like Rajma Chawal, Thepla, Aloo Dum, Chutney, Sandwich, Aloo poori roll, Pakoda, Sewai and Moong Dal ka Halwa to name a few. What else can be a better way of celebrating Mothers Day ,with such a menu which will be literally like paying tribute to those dishes cooked by your mom for years with utmost love and care.

When: May 14, 1 to 5 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1,700++

Butterfingers by Preetanjali |Ballygunge

Butterfingers by Preetanjali is all geared up to celebrate the occasion, with its Mothers Day menu. With some desserts like Kinder Hazelnut Cake, Espresso Biscoff Cake and Vanilla Mango Grapefruit Cake, the celebration will definitely jazz up with sweetness. Besides there will also be the Afternoon Tea Hamper comprising a Mango Cake Jar, Madeleines, Hazelnut Truffle, Crackers and Dips and Magic Burst which is a beautifully curated hamper with a cake and magic cubes full of pictures with your mom for all the memories.

When: Till May 14, 10 am to 7 pm

Price: Rs. 2,000 onwards

Moti Mahal Delux | Park Street

Pamper your mother with authentic culinary celebration at Moti Mahal Delux. Gooey chocolate cake with ice cream filled with an abundance of warmth and love will be complimentary to celebrate the essence of this special occasion, Mother’s Day, with dishes like Tandoori Jalapeño Chaap, Angara Paneer, Stuffed Chicken Tangri Kebab, Mutton Seekh Gilafi Kebab, Soya Chaap Lababdar, Moti Mahal Dal Makhani, Murgh Patiala, Rajasthani Laal Maas, Ghost Moti Mahal Biryani to name a few. Treat the number one woman of your life and give her the feeling of being on cloud nine.

When: May 14, noon to 11 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1400+

For reservations: 760506050 /7596084999

7th Heaven Kolkata | All outlets

On the auspicious occasion of International Mother's Day, 7th Heaven Kolkata has arranged a week-long celebration with baked goods, till May 14. Along with theme-based cakes and customised dessert items, the bakery aims to make mother's day even special and memorable for the visitors. With the Floral Fantasy Cake, the Best Mom Ever Cake, and the Mothers Day Special Arch Cake, one can have a delightful celebration of the occasion here.

When: Till May 14

Price for 2: Rs 450

The Biryani Canteen | EM Bypass

Celebrate this special day with your mom by treating her to her favourite Biryani and Salaan at The Biryani Canteen. With an impressive array of more than 20 varieties of biryani, including multiple vegetarian options the Mother’s Day Special menu includes Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Potlam Mutton Biryani, Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani, Dahi Ke Sholay, Murgh Rozali Kabab, Gosht Cigar, Kabab and Zafrani Firni. This Mothers Day is definitely going to be more special with such delectable dishes.

When: May 14, 11 to 2 am

Price for 2: Rs 600+

Jhore Jole Jongole | Sunderbans

The Jhore Jole Jongole resort at Sundarban is here to offer an amazing time to you and your mother amidst the serenity of the jungle. The attractive weekend packages to celebrate Mother’s Day will include specially curated Bengali menu to treat your taste buds and a Jungle Safari in the famous mangrove forest of Sundarban, a tour to the Jharkhali Tiger Rescue Centre and Baul music programme to make your evening jovial and memorable.The authentic Bengali delicacies like Luchi, Basanti Pulao, Aloor Dom, Haser Dimer Devil, Kasha Mangsho, Chingri Malai Curry and Rasmalai will add spice to this beautiful celebration for your mother.

When: May 12-14

Price: Rs 2500+ (For boarding)

Rs 1000/+ (Lunch or dinner)

Paprika Gourmet | Loudon Street

Make this Mother’s Day noteworthy for your dearest lady with a delicious platter from Paprika Gourmet which includes Grazing Platter, Dessert Platter, Celebration Platter, Rose Garden Platter, and Breakfast Platter.

When: May 14, 9 am to 7 pm

Price point: Rs 3200 onwards

JW Marriot | Tangra

Treat your mom to a lavish and nostalgic meal at JW Kitchen. With a carefully crafted special menu by talented in-house chefs, featuring a spread of culinary delights ranging from traditional Indian dishes to International cuisine make this day unforgettable for your mom. The array of live stations for pasta, a chat counter and a salad bar will be something worth indulging in. Celebrate the beautiful relation between you and your mother by relishing the flavours of a sumptuous buffet with Chipotle Roast whole Bhekti marinated with dry lemon, chilly, cinnamon and parsley and Five spice Roasted Pork Belly served with roasted pineapple, apple baby carrots, baby potatoes, fennel, asparagus, Brussels sprouts, and roasted beetroot, Tel Beguner Jhal, Chicken dak bungalow, Kosha Mansho, Tangra Macher Jhol along many other highlight dishes.

When: May 14, 12.30 to 3.30 pm

Price: Rs 2750 AI

For reservation: +917044440711

Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick | Bhowanipore

Give your merriment a traditional touch and make it extra sweet and cherished with delectable treats from Balaram Mullick & Radharaman Mullick’s special offerings including sweets like the Mother’s Day special Maa Sandesh, along with Babu Sandesh, Mango Abar Khabo and Pranhara.

When: May 14, 9 am to 9.30 pm

Price for 2: Rs 300 +

Cheesserted

Spoil your mummy with sinful desserts from Cheesserted. Get ready to be mesmerised by these sweet indulgences, featuring ‘To Mum, With love’, ‘For the Mango Lover Mum’, and ‘Mango Blueberry Tea cake’. Nothing can be more special than celebrating this special day on a sugary note.

When: May 14, 10 am to 7 pm

Price: Rs 600 onwards

Homely Zest | Gariahat

Get your Mom a hearty meal at home this Mother’s Day from Homely zest. Shower her with love and gratitude with this specially curated mango infused menu featuring Mango Black Bean Salad, Thai Mango Salad, Mango Chenna Pak and Mango Monte Carlo to name a few. Pamper your superwoman with these yummy delights and remind her how much she means to you.

When: May 14, 10 am to 10 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1200+

The Westin Kolkata | Rajarhat

The unbreakable maternal bond definitely deserves a grand celebration on the occasion of International Mothers Day. Enjoy a luxurious dining experience with the combination of delectable cuisine and impeccable ambience only at Seasonal Tastes with their lavish brunch. The meticulously crafted array of mouthwatering confections that offers Kosha Mangsho, Shorshe Pabda, Pyaz Saambhar diya Masoor Dal, Litti Chokha, Parda Murgh Biryani, Gosth ka salan, Gatta Curry, Papad ki Churi, Aloo ki Thinchori, Muri Ghonto, Chhenar Kofta Kaliya, Gohari Lai, to name some will leave your taste buds craving for more. Live Stations, like Shawarma Station and Grill Live Station, Chaat Station, and Biryani Station, to mention a few will simply enhance the mood of the merriment. End your Mothers Day celebration on a sugary note with yummy desserts like Baked Sandesh, Mishti Doi, Laddoo along with light and fresh Red Velvet Cake, Gooey Double, Chocolate Truffle Cake and many more.

When: May 14, 12.30 to 3.30 pm

Price: Rs 1999+

For reservation: +91 9073323290 |+ 91 6292211299

Club Verde | Panchasayar

Looking for something special this Mother's Day? Head to Club Verde for the perfect date with your mother. Treat your mom to an extensive brunch spread at one of the best in the city. Starting with a refresher like exotic lemonade with some scrumptious appetisers on the side like Paneer Pahari Tikka, Subz Shammi, Delhi 6 Chicken Tikka and Fish Salt & Pepper. Live sections will also be there with Puchka and Jhalmuri. The buffet menu includes some delicious finger licking main courses like Subz Rice, Dal Conclave, Subs Kofta Sahi Curry, Bharwan Aloo Benarasi, Paneer Pasanda, Baked Egg, Mongolian Hotpot, Pad Thai Style Slick Noodles, Doi Katla and staples like Naan, Tandoori Roti, and Live Loochi Counter too. For your sweet tooth, they will have Signature Mango Monte Carlo which is special for this summer along with Gulab Jamun and Vanilla Ice Cream.

When: May 14, 12.30 - 3.30 pm

Price for 2: Rs 699 AI

Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata | Newtown

This Mother’s day treat your Mother with exceptional experience with a sumptuous brunch at Kava, the day dining restaurant. To celebrate the special bond, the in-house culinary team will curate dishes such as Tandoori aloo nazaqut, Malai broccoli ball, Chicken dumpling in nam prik sauce, Shrimp arancini and Lamb sikampuri kebab. Additionally, patrons can indulge in mouthwatering Indian delicacies like Tikhi mirch ka fish curry, Mutton Rezala, Makhmali Kofta Curry to name some. To further enhance the experience the brunch will include live Waffle stations with Chocolate sauce, Maple syrup, Berry Compote and other toppings to choose from. The chefs have crafted a diverse range of delightful desserts that cater to all palates, providing the perfect ending to a grand meal. Whether it be a crisp and flavorful Lemongrass Panna Cotta’a decadent, Intense Chocolate Pastry, or a classic array of Sandesh.

When: May 14, 12.30 to 3 pm

Price: Rs 1499 plus

For reservation: +91 7605086818

Baskin Robbins | All outlets

Mother's love for her children is like an endless supply of ice cream - always there, always sweet, and never running out. But a child's love for their mother is like the sprinkles on top - colorful, delightful, and the perfect finishing touch. With Mother's Day just around the corner, and what better way to spoil your mom than with Baskin Robbins' delicious desserts throughout the day?

Price for 2: Rs 500