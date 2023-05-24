Jamai Sasthi spread at Kolkata diners

Bengalis are gearing up for a grand celebration since Jamai Sasthi is just around the corner. With different restaurants in the city prepping for this auspicious day with their specially curated menu, one can make use of this opportunity to make the celebration even more special. Here is a list of places you can choose to go with your son-in-law to celebrate Jamai Sasthi.

Moti Mahal Delux | Park Street

How about treating your son-in-law with plates full of mouthwatering Afghani and Indian delicacies for your dear son-in-law? Then this Jamai Sasthi, head to Moti Mahal Delux for the same and enjoy the feast. The grand feast would feature a range of speciality dishes like Tandoori Gobhi ka Phool, Murgh Malai Tikka, Afghani Chicken, Mutton Seekh Kebab, Amritsari Fish, Tandoori Prawns, Chicken Curry, Mutton Shahi Korma, Kasundi Fish Curry, Gosht Moti Mahal Biryani and choice of bread. To add a sweet touch to this celebration there will be desserts like Firni, Mango Kulfi and Shahi Tukda.

When: May 25, Noon to 11 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1400+

LMNO_Q | Park Street

Spoil your son-in-law with some lip-smacking appetisers like Americano Jhalmuri, Ancient Ancestor, Park Street Paneer Tikka Platter, Boneless Chicken Wings, Roman Squid Rings, Amritsari Fish Tikka, Hong Kong Wok Fried Prawn and more. Leave no stone unturned in this Jamai Sasthi to make the day memorable for your son-in-law, because when it’s about food and merriment, Bengalis always have to go overboard.

When: May 25, Noon to midnight

Price for 2: Rs. 1200+

The Old Delhi | Sarat Bose Road

Celebrate Jamai Sasthi at The Old Delhi Restaurant, Kolkata. Munch on the Jamai Sasthi Thali, featuring a specially curated array of tantalising dishes including Mutton Galouti, Fish Tikka, Butter chicken, Mutton Boti, Fish Curry, Tandoori Prawn Tikka, Dal Bukhara, Paneer Lababdar, Steamed Rice, Ulta Tawa Paratha, Gulab Jamun, Gondhoraj Mojito or beer, and make this day extraordinary for your loving son-in-law.

When: May 25-28 (11 am to 11 pm)

Price for 2: Rs 950+

Hanglaatherium | Lake Gardens

Good food can complement any sort of merrymaking, especially when it’s a Bengali occasion. For this Jamai Sasthi, Hanglaatherium comes forward with its combo menu. The first combo will feature some Bengali dishes like Halka lassi (ghol), Chicken Pakora, Basanti Pulao, Aloo-r dum, Boneless Machh, Kosha Mangsho, Aam er Chatni, Papad, Mishti and the second combo will include Rose lassi, Chicken pakora, Fish tikka Kabab, Mutton biryani, Chicken Pasanda and Gulab Jamun.

When: May 25, 1 to 10 pm

Price: Rs 375+

Chapter 2 | Southern Avenue

Explore some scrumptious meals in Chapter 2 with your family on the occasion of Jamai Sasthi. With their special menu, the diner brings you the opportunity to surprise your dearest son-in-law with tempting fare including Tuscan veg Gnocchi, Chicken Piccata, Roast Pork Tenderloin, Beef fillet Mignon, Lamb Shank, Bacon Carbonara, Braised Octopus In Red Wine Sauce, Spanish Style Squid Steak With Butter Garlic Sauce, Tuscan Butter Salmon, Poached Salmon, Salmon Steak & Butter Pepper Garlic Trout. Good food to satisfy the taste buds and some retro music to jazz up the moment will be a perfect way to celebrate the day in high spirits.

When: May 25, Noon to 11 pm

Price for 2: Rs 1500+

Seasonal Tastes | Rajarhat

Be it any Bengali celebration in the City of Joy, Westin Kolkata Rajarhat always comes forward to make it even more special with its grand arrangement of food fests. With Jamai Sasthi around the corner, it's time to pamper your son-in-law with a hearty feast. The Bhuribhoj at Seasonal Tastes is sure to enliven the Jamai Ador Porbo over some mouthwatering authentic Bengali delicacies like Chanar Paturi, Bhetki Macher Paturi, Luchi with Aloor Dum, Chingri Malai Curry, Kolkata Style Mutton Biryani with Chicken Chaap, Kosha Mangsho with Basanti Pulao, Doodh Morich Katla and much more. To kick off the grand feast there will be flavoursome refreshments like Gondhoraj Ghol and Aam Pora Shorbot. Make the gastronomic journey more special with Mishti Mukh at the end with specially curated sweet treats like Mishti Doi Brulee, Rabri, Litchur Payesh and Aam Sandesh to name a few.

When: May 25 Lunch: 12.30 to 3.30 pm | Dinner: 7 pm to 11 pm

Price: Rs 1999++ for Buffet

Sonar Tori | Salt Lake

Sonar Tori at City Centre, Salt Lake will be offering both veg and non-veg thalis for you to rejoice in those traditional Bengali flavours. Sada Bhat, Basanti pulao, and Luchi will be common in both the thalis, besides there will be Gondhoraj Chicken, Mutton Kosha, and Paturi, to name a few in the non-veg category and Shukto, Dhokar Dalna, and much more in the veg category. End the meal on a sweet note with Chutney, Papad and Misti doi.

When: May 25

Price for Veg Thali: Rs 1209+

Price of Non-Veg Thali: Rs 1549+

The Biryani Canteen | Topsia Road

The Biryani Canteen will lay out a special spread curated by skilled chefs for the occasion of Jamai Sasthi. The meticulously crafted special menu will comprise indulgences like Kolkata Chicken Biryani, Potlam Mutton Biryani, Hyderabadi Mutton Biryani, Mutton Fried Piece Biryani, Hyderabadi Fish Biryani, Dahi Ke Sholay, Murgh Rozali Kabab, Gosht Cigar, Kabab and Zafrani Firni. Dive deep into a scrumptious affair at Biryani Canteen and make the experience a flavourful celebration.

When: May 25, 11 am to 2 am

Price for 2: Rs 600 onwards

What’sUp! Cafe | Southern Avenue

Mark the Jamai Sasthi celebration with a gastronomically delightful journey at What’sUp! Café. Celebrating the essence of the occasion, the cafe will offer a plethora of delectable food and beverage choices to its patrons including Mutton Dahi Vada, Angara Kabab, Two in One Kabab, Mutton Roast Dakshini Style, Rarrah Gosht, Kashmiri Pulao, Shepherd’s Pie, Mutton Burrah Kebab, Margherita Pizza and Mixed Chicken Lasagna, Grilled Bhetki with Lemon Butter Sauce and Prawn Thermidor. There will also be a live performance by Sudip Bera featuring new and evergreen songs. Summertime celebration becomes boring without some thirst-quenching refreshing drinks and What’sUp! Café knows it well. There will be Guava Hari Mirch and Spicy Alphonso among signature mocktails and those who prefer cocktails can opt for Djinn In A Matka, Daab Punch, Purple Rain and Bailey's Lassi. With your choice of gooey dessert, end the meal on a sweet note.

When: May 25, Noon to 12 midnight

Price for 2: Rs 1300+