Kolkata's Oudh 1590 turns 10

With so many outlets scattered across various hotspots in Kolkata, the name Oudh 1590 needs no introduction and is quite popular among gourmands. The bronze-plated crockery and cutlery, the Thumris and Ghazals being played in the background to set the mood, along with top-notch service, offering the ‘pehle aap’ culture, is sure to jazz up your dining experience and give you that regal vibe. Ever since its launch in the year 2013, Oudh 1590 kept evolving.

Oudh 1590, known for its period dining experience, embracing the quintessence of Awadhi culture and cuisine, emerged as a joint venture of two brothers Shiladitya and Debaditya Chaudhury, 10 years back. Their numerous travels to Lucknow, the city of Nawabs, and their desire to offer the patrons a supreme and royally tasteful experience, gave birth to this grand diner.

On the occasion of its 10th anniversary, the owners have come forward to share about their journey and also talk about their plans, saying, “We both are foodies from the core of our hearts, and thought of presenting the gourmands of the city with something supreme and royally tasteful. Our extensive research made us travel numerous times to Luckno. And thus, was born Oudh 1590, out of sheer passion. We made Awadhi Handi Biryani, Raan Biryani, Nehari Khas, Galawati Kababs and many more household names which the patrons have been cherishing ever since. Ten years feel like just yesterday since we opened our first 40-seater outlet in Deshapriya Park back in 2013. From roping in Khansamas from Lucknow to curating special menus and training our chefs to maintain the best way of mehman nawazi, we feel Oudh 1590 emerged as a humble tribute to exhilarate the period dining experience and we will continue to do so. We have a huge pan-India expansion plan in place for the next three years covering all the major metro cities. Starting with Delhi we plan to go to Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad and Pune in years to come."

In November 2022, Oudh 1590 opened its first outlet in Delhi NCR as a first step towards its ambitious national expansion plans. Also, the Rajarhat outlet of Kolkata becomes the 10th outlet of Oudh 1590, in the city. The privilege of catering to club members of the iconic Tollygunge Club in Kolkata can be considered another boon of it. If you are yet to visit this place, then without giving it a second thought, head to any nearby outlet of Oudh, to get transported to the 16th century Awadh via the Awadhi flavours and ambience.