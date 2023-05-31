The Salt House to host an evening of Malt Magic

The Salt House is gearing up to host Scotch whisky brand ambassador Sam Alexander on June 2 for a Malt Dinner, 8 pm onwards. The evening will have the Glenlivet 12 and 15 years and Aberlour 16 and 18 years paired with a four-course vegetarian or non-vegetarian meal along with loads of conversations about the spirits.

Talking about the unique experience that The Salt House is about to share with its patrons, partner Prachi Saraogi mentions, “The idea of the event is to do a tasting of each of these four Malts and Sam will talk about the history of these malts, the tasting notes, about the heritage and much more. Along with the malts, we have paired food which will go with each of them. We are working with malts of different age and it is intriguing to note how the taste changes with age. The basic objective is to get the people of Kolkata to know their malts.”

Sam Alexander

For most spirit connoisseurs wine tasting is usually on top of the charts. However, there is equal depth of taste, flavour and nuances when it comes to malts. Saraogi continues, “It’s an evening of education, creativity and indulgence. We at The Salt House have always believed in creating experiences than just selling drinks or food.”

What’s on the menu if you ask? The evening begins with an amuse bouche, camembert in Phyllo with a mango foam or steamed prawns with mango foam paired with Glenlivet 12 years. It is followed by starters which are paired with Glenlivet 15 years. They include pumpkin gnocchi in butter and sage sauce or chicken pilaf with herbs and raisins. The main course of jackfruit taco/avocado, sweet potato and black bean or mutton taco is to accompany the Aberlour 16 years. To top it off, sweetened green olive jam with 70% dark chocolate ice cream and vanilla tuile as dessert is paired with Aberlour 18 years.

The Malt Dinner is open to everyone who loves malts. Those who sign up for it get an exclusive chance to interact with Sam and get to know more about the malts. Sam hails from a family of professors from Oxford University in United Kingdom and himself has a degree in English Literature and Art History. He is currently serving as Scotch whisky ambassador for North and West India and is based in Gurgaon and Mumbai.

Pre-booking is mandatory and one needs to mention their choice of food (vegetarian or non-vegetarian) at the time of booking on 8047092574. The experience is available at Rs 1800 (all inclusive) per person.