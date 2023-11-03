Check how Ministry of Kebabs has reinvented royalty!

When modern techniques merge with the culinary heritage of India, the outcome has to be something strikingly exquisite. That’s exactly what Novotel Kolkata’s newest speciality diner Ministry of Kebabs (MOK), is all about.

Interiors

Whether it’s a romantic dinner, a family gathering, or a special occasion, the MOK guarantees a culinary journey through India’s rich and royal heritage elevating the overall dining experience to an unparalleled level. A dinner-only outlet, the carpeted interiors, overlooking the poolside, is a great spot to unwind after a hectic day. The well-thought-out ambience combines modern aesthetics with elements of Indian art and culture, creating an atmosphere that is both elegant and inviting.

MOK has three set menus that boast of five kinds of live, unlimited kebabs, along with a choice of bread, biryani, house special daal, and desserts. The diner highlights the art of traditional methods of preparing kebabs focusing on three methods of cooking, namely, tawa, tandoor and sigri, thereby not only retaining the textures and original flavours of the kebabs but also making them visually tempting.

Chef Sirajul Rahaman

Each dish is a delightful fusion of timeless recipes and contemporary culinary creativity, and executive sous chef Sirajul Rahaman says, “At MOK, it’s an immersive experience of freshly prepared traditional kebabs, straight from the tandoor to your plate. The succulent kebabs are prepared using high-quality ingredients and authentic cooking methods. We avoid preparing the meals in bulk so that each diner gets to experience the choicest of the meals in their best possible flavours.”

Kebabs in a live tandoor

As we sat down for a tasting session, a live grill-on-wheels arrived at our table serving five types of non-vegetarian kebabs. While the Tangri Kebab was juicy and delectable, the Malai Jhinga (prawns) had yoghurt and cardamom-marinated prawns cooked in the tandoor. The Gosht (mutton) shammi cooked in live tawa had spicy gallets of minced mutton. We also savoured the Northwest Frontier signature recipe of shallow fried fish, Lahori Tawa Tali Macchi and Mutton Seekh Kebab that had skewered minced mutton cooked in an open charcoal grill. The Malai Jhinga and Mutton Seekh Kebab turned out to be the show stealers for us and we relished every bit of them with an MOK special tea.

Gosht Biryani

For the mains, we tried the Indian sourdough bread Khameeri Roti paired with the special dal simmered for 48 hours straight. We washed everything down with a fruity and smoky mocktail called Baby Face comprising apple juice, lemon juice, basil, muddled ginger and a hint of grenadine for colour. We finished our meal with four quintessential Indian desserts-Phirni, Jalebi Rabri, Kulfi Falooda and the softest Gulab Jamuns.

Meal for 1: Rs 1234+ (veg) | Rs 1357+ (non-veg)