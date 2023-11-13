Treat your siblings to hearty meals in Kolkata restaurants and cafe

Want to treat your brothers and sisters somewhere special? Here’s a guide to restaurants in Kolkata running a festive offer for Bhai Dooj. Do not miss out on taking the culinary treats or treating your siblings to cuisines of their choice.

Café Offbeat Upthere, EM Bypass

Not only will you be able to treat your siblings to a specially curated mocktail menu along with delicious food, but you will also be able to perform the Bhai Dooj rituals on November 14 and 15. While there, do not forget to sip on Hawaiian Delight or Kiwi Skinny Mojito and snack on Paneer Tikka Lababdar, Roasted Pepper Grilled Mushroom Sandwich, or Offbeat Special Pizza.

When: till November 15, noon to 11:30 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1000+

The Biryani Canteen, EM Bypass

If you are looking for a set menu option, then head over to The Biryani Canteen which offers you six set menus for the special occasion. You can gorge on Hara Bhara Kebab /Tandoori Aloo,Veg Handi Biryani With Mirchi Ka Salan /Paneer Potlam Biryani With Mirch Ka Salan, Paneer Pasanda, Green Salad, Raita and Firni or check out Fish Banjara Kebab/Murgh Banjara, Mutton Handi Biryani With Mirchi Ka Salan / Mutton Potlam Biryani With Mirch Ka Salan, Chicken Chaap /Rezala , Green Salad, Raita and Firni and more. You can also perform Bhai Dooj special rituals at the space itself.

When: till November 15, 11 am to 2 am

Starting price: Rs 599+

Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport, Newtown

The Holiday Inn Kolkata Airport takes care of all the working siblings and offers a curated buffet menu for the evening. You can check out items like Rajbarir Piyaz Postor Bora, Thakurbarir Thandai Payesh, Aam Jhal Marich Salad and more along with a host of desserts. This menu should not be missed if you love Bengali cuisine with a modern twist.

When: November 15, 7:30 pm to 11 pm

Price for one: Rs 1300+

Chapter 2, Southern Avenue

Love to take your pick at gourmet dishes? Then head over to Chapter 2 , Kolkata’s first retro dining restaurant and indulge in their Bhai Dooj specials including Mushroom Cocktail, Vegetable Stroganoff, or even exotic ones like Hoisin Glazed Salmon, Calamari Rings, Braised Octopus with red wine sauce and more.

When: till November 15, noon to 11 pm

Potboiler, Keyatala and Salt Lake outlets

For coffee lovers, this is the perfect place to be. Choose from their extensive coffee menu and hop on a flavourful adventure amidst snacks and chats. Choose from The Orange Blaze, a mix of espresso, orange juice and cinnamon; or The Dirty Indian a blend of iced condensed chai and espresso. You can also try their signature ones like Cran-cked Espresso or Kokam Soda Cold Brew.

When: November 14, 11 am to 10 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 850+

Moti Mahal Delux, Park Street

Craving for some North Indian dishes then head over to Moti Mahal Delux or you can also order them to your doorstep. From Paneer Tikka Shashlik to Dal Makhani, from Malai Subz Kebab to Panner Makhani you can find them all here. Also, to end on a sweet note, check out their dessert which ranges from Kesar Pista Kulfi to Chocolicious Brownie and more.

When: till November 20, noon to 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1499+

Café Buddy’s Espresso, Southern Avenue



If you want to hit a café and chill out with your siblings then visit Café Buddy’s Espresso and snack on their yummy menu consisting of Chilli Paneer Wrap, Bhetki Fry, Aloo Steak Burger, Golden Fried Prawns and more. Also, enjoy a complimentary serving of their signature Tutti Frutti with ice cream and fruits.

When: till November 20, 9 am to 11 pm

Price for two (approx.): Rs 800+

NX Hotel, EM Bypass

Want to treat your siblings without drilling a hole in your pocket? Visit Kitchen 165 at NX Hotel for lunch @ 99 and immerse yourselves in a variety of dishes including the Soup of the Day, Chicken Biryani, Chilli Chicken, Chinese Sizzler with noodles (Veg / Non-Veg) and more.

When: November 14 onwards