Indulge checks out the revamped Double Down Brewpub and Cafe 

As Double Down Brewpub & Cafe on Sarat Bose Road opens up after a revamp, Indulge paid a visit to check out the place. While the dim lights and tappy music calls for a relaxed meet with friends, the dishes and drinks, hot off the reworked menu are the prime attraction.

We kicked off our lunch with the Diquri, a cocktail made of blue curacao and lemon it emanated a sweet smell, taste, and a wonderful teal blue colour which was complemented with a red cherry on top. It was followed by Chicken Dimsums. Soft, perfectly steamed, quick bites were devoured with much satisfaction with an accompanying ginger, spinach, and onion sauce. These dim sums melted in our mouths as soon as we took a bite.

Founder Niraj Singh mentions, "We are thrilled to announce the revamp of our menu and property. By revamping our menu, we aim to bring fresh, innovative flavors to your table, tantalizing your taste buds with exciting new culinary experiences. Simultaneously, we have revitalized our property to create a welcoming and immersive ambiance, providing the perfect backdrop for unforgettable moments.”

Up next was the Midnight Moon. A beautiful lilac-lavender mocktail made with litchi juice, black currant, lime juice, and soda. While the sweetness of the drink came from the litchi, the perfect ombre shades of lilac came from the black currant which made it equally pleasing to look at. The flower garnishes scored another extra for the presentation. We paired the Bhatti Ke Til Wala Aloo with Mint Chutney with it. A savoury potato mash coated with a layer of sesame seeds and topped with crunchy pomegranate seeds became our guilty pleasure.

Which one is Mine? another mocktail combination of litchi, ginger, and strawberry syrups won our hearts. Not only did they form colourful layers across the drink but the ginger syrup took centre stage and moulded the drink to being a little high on the sour-ish side. The Mexican Taquitos, thick bread tacos filled with kidney beans, and vegetables and served with the perfect salsa was a great dish to have with the mocktail. Filled with olives, bell peppers, corn, and paneer it sure is a healthy, vegetarian dish to look out for.

The Sweet and refreshing Kiwi Blast mocktail complemented the Indian main dish – Mutton Roganjosh with Laccha Paratha. The meal consisted of julienned vegetables, papad, paratha, and long-boned mutton roganjosh, which could have been a tad bit tender in the make.

To conclude our meal was the heavenly delight – Tutti Frutti – with nuts, strawberry, vanilla ice cream, and layers of brownie. This layered dessert would fit the bill for anyone with a sweet tooth.

Coming down to the Double Down Brewpub & Cafe is a must to chill out with friends and indulge yourselves in their varieties of drinks including their in-house brewed beers.

Price for two (approx.): Rs 1700+ (with alcohol)

Photos: Anindya Saha