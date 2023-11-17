Pinkk Sugar's Mexican menu has all things zingy

A combination of tomatoes, onions, avocados, sour cream and a few spices can rarely go wrong. Pinkk Sugars’ new menu has a tantalising array of dishes inspired by the rich culinary heritage of Mexico, that boasts of traditional favourites and modern twists.

Jalapeno empanadas

Known for their pizzas, mezze platters, exquisite desserts and Instagrammable corners, Pinkk Sugars has brought the vibrant and diverse cuisine of Mexico to gourmands. Owner Aayushi Bajaj shares, “The culinary landscape of Mexico is a treasure trove of taste, and our talented team has worked tirelessly to curate a menu that pays homage to its authenticity while incorporating our signature creative flair.”

Tex-Mex rice bowl

We had to try the Nachos grande at Pinkk Sugars, which was definitely a conversation starter for us. Homemade corn chips baked with refried beans, an overload of cheese, chopped bell peppers, salsa, guacamole and sour cream, it was the perfect snack which was devoured in less than 5 minutes.

Chilli guava cooler

Next, we tried their signature Jalapeno empanadas, which had shallow fried empanadas with a stuffing of jalapeno, onion and cheese, served with a mint mayonnaise dip on the side. While this classic Mexican snack was a bomb, it tastes best when shared, just like our good old samosa. We washed everything down with a chilled glass of spicy and tangy Chilli guava cooler.

Persian lime pannacotta

For the mains, we settled with a big bowl of Tex-Mex rice, easily shareable among two people. The wholesome bowl of goodness consisted of pinto beans cooked in adobo sauce served over a bed of cornherbed rice with leafy greens, sour cream, guacamole and tomato salsa. While this not only tasted amazing, you can dig into the bowl guilt-free. We finished our meal with a bowl of Persian lime pannacotta that had jelly-like saffron and lime panna cotta served over glass noodles dipped in lavender syrup. It was not just refreshing and mind-bogglingly delicious, but also made us realise that subtle flavours are the most beautiful.

Price for two: Rs 1200+