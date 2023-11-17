Rang De Basanti Dhaba's new outlet has classic meals

Amidst the growing popularity of pubs, lounges and cafés, walking into a neatly done, cosy family diner always makes one nostalgic. It’s more so if the outlet happens to be in the good old New Market area. The newest and eighth outlet of Rang de Basanti Dhaba indeed took us back in time.

Goli soda

The new outlet boasting of vibrant Kolkata-themed wall paintings, minimal décor, with colourful horns as lampshades, wooden chairs and tables had an inviting ambience with a seating capacity of 86, providing the perfect setting for a simple, yet lip-smacking dining experience. “New Market, our ode to Kolkata’s rich history, blends tradition with a playful twist. Embracing the heart of the city, we bring you Chur chur naan and value-packed thalis, served with transparency from our vibrant display kitchen,” said Abhimanyu Maheshwari, founder and CEO, Zing Restaurants.

Utterly butterly chicken

While most of us are already acquainted with the food that Rang De Basanti Dhaba serves, which is quintessentially a showcase of North Indian fare, the new menu explores the region deeper with extensive thalis blending tradition and innovation. The meal was hearty, filling, old-school and full of flavours. As we sat down and settled for a Pudina shikanji goli soda, overlooking the footpaths crowded with a variety of hawkers, a plate of desi Chinese Kung Pao chicken arrived at our table. From the very first bite, the dish had our hearts. The lightly battered chicken chunks, tossed in a kung pao sauce, were sweet and tangy. The chopped peanuts and bell peppers add the much-needed crunch to the dish.

Tawa biryani

Next up, was the Paneer tikka tawa biryani. If you are a fan of spicy tawa biryanis, then you have to try this one. For the mains, we chose the Dilli Isspecial Chicken Thali which was not just extremely filling but also oh-so delicious. The wholesome thali consists of a jeera rice tadka, bread, a creamy bowl of dal makhani that is cooked for 24 hours, their speciality utterly butterly chicken that has grilled chicken pieces dunked in butter, our favourite Dilli ka butter chicken, and Gulkand kheer. The thali is accompanied by boondi raita, onion salad and papad.

Roof Afza tutti frutti sundae

We wrapped up the elaborate affair, with a 90’s kids' favourite Rooh Afza tutti frutti sundae — a classic that can never go wrong.

Meal for two: Rs 800+