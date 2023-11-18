Enjoy the live screening of the World Cup final at these diners with a special menu

Such a high-octane World Cup final, with India and Australia facing each other after two decades, that too on a Sunday afternoon, definitely calls for some delectable celebrations. Watching such a match with friends and family is unmatched. For you to enjoy the match to the fullest, here are a few city diners offering special dishes and drinks to excite you even more.

Momos from Princeton Club

Princeton Club

The club will showcase the live screening of the World Cup final at two banquets within the club, each with a seating capacity of 175 people. The club has curated a special menu of snacks for the final match that would enable spectators to savour while enjoying the nail-biting moments of the much-anticipated cricket clash. The menu includes Square Off-Nawabi paneer tikka, Mutton shami kebab, Clean bowled- Kesari anari murg tikka, Googly cheese chicken seekh kebab, Gully point-Dragon roll veg, Howzat chicken mushroom in black pepper sauce and more.

The club also has an ongoing three-day Street Food Extravaganza that will be on till Sunday, November 19, between 4 and 7 pm each day. Curated by executive chef Abhijit Chakraborty, the street food festival's menu boasts all-time favourites, including our all-time favourite phuchka, momos, papri chaat, butter popcorn, ghugni churmur chaat, jhalmuri, and aloo kabli. These tantalizing treats are designed to add an extra layer of excitement to the thrilling final cricket match.

Price: Rs 70 onwards

Straight drive paneer tikka from LMNO_Q

LMNO_Q

Relish LMNO_Q’s Sunday Special Brunch with a wide array of food and unlimited alcohol. Along with it get bowled over World Cup signatures like Sixer LIIT, Googly Margarita, LBW G&T, Bowled chakna platter and Straight drive paneer tikka while rooting for team India and your favourite player of the season.

Price for 2: Rs 1,200 + tax (without alcohol), Rs. 2000 + tax (with alcohol)

Kohli's Classic from Motor Works & Brewing Company

Motor Works & Brewing Company

Dig into mouth-watering delicacies such as Spicy karari rumali roti, Tacos platter, Ajwaini fish tikka, Spicy basil prawns, Spicy basil chicken, Pork fry, Kolkata’s kathi roll and more. Sip on their special cocktails namely Rohit the Hitman, Gracious Gill, Kohli’s Classic, Bumrah’s Boomerang, and Knock Down- cheer for Shami with their in-house craft beers such as Beer Cooler, Diesel and Michelada.

Price for 2: Rs 1800 + taxes (without alcohol), Rs 3000 + taxes (with alcohol)