All fun at The Astor Kolkata's first cake mixing ceremony

Embracing the enchanting spirit of Christmas, The Astor Kolkata organised it's first Christmas cake mixing ceremony on Saturday November 18 at its outdoor chill spot, Deck 88. Marking the celebration of flavours, togetherness, and the joy of the season, the event was attended by popular faces of the city like Sreemoyee Piu Kundu, Debarun Mukherjee, Indroneel Mukherjee, Payel, along with other renowned influencers.

Surrounded by the vibrant hues of Tutti Frutti and the invigorating zest of cashews and raisins, guests also poured beverages of the season to mix all the ingredients that goes into making the sought after Christmas Cake.

Amit Kobat, general manager, The Astor Kolkata said, "This is one of the most popular heritage properties of the city, so we decided to start the Christmas make mixing ceremony and become a part of the general festivities. The idea is to bring people together and usher in the holiday spirit as a community. As we gather to mix together the finest ingredients, we not only create a delectable cake but also blend the spirit of togetherness and joy."

Various kinds of mocktails and hot chocolate together with delectable finger food was served to give the event a happy ending.