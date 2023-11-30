Fairfield by Marriott marks the festive season with a cake mixing ceremony!

As the scent of cinnamon, nutmeg, and spices fills the air, Fairfield by Marriott Kolkata ushered in the holiday season with a special cake mixing ceremony last weekend at Vertex, The Liquid Restaurant. Marking the beginning of the festive season, this enchanting event signified the year-end tone for the much-anticipated holiday season.

The Ceremony, taking place a month ahead of Christmas, stands as a beloved tradition emblematic of both good fortune and festive joy. Well before the cake takes its form in the oven, the vibrant spirit and excitement come to life through the amalgamation of various ingredients, marking the beginning of Yuletide merriment. Diverse fruits and nuts are gathered during this ritual, contributing to the creation of the delectable and time-honoured plum cake. Every element, including spirits, dried fruits, cherries, dates, and spices, undergoes a thorough blending and is then infused with spirits such as brandy, rum, and wine. This careful process allows the mixture to mature before the actual baking, ensuring a rich and flavorful holiday treat.

Cake mixing ceremony

The occasion was graced by the presence of Debashish Sen, managing director of HIDCO, who radiantly presided as the event's esteemed chief guest. The evening also witnessed the connoisseurs and popular faces of the city like artist Prithviraj Choudhury, Bridgette Jones, Indrani Paul, Preeyam Budhia, Srishti Nadhani, Celebrity Chef Priyanka Malik to name some, donning the apron, cap and gloves, coming together to tackle the colourful mounds of dry fruits, nuts and other concoctions to herald in the lively joyous Christmas season. The event unfolded as a splendid high tea experience, where various delectable dishes like Dundee cake, Plum pudding, Stollen, Cinnamon star cookies, Mince pie, Denmark julekage, Lamb Keema Puff to name a few were served, tempting the palates of all patrons.