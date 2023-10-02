Taj City Centre Newtown introduces three authentic Bengali thalis

Shamiana at the Taj City Centre Newtown has been winning the hearts of its patrons with its multi-cuisine buffets and national culinary pop-ups since its inception. Adding now to its repertoire of delightful delicacies are three new Bengali thalis. Bringing the authentic taste of Bengal to this all-day diner would allow the patrons to taste the best of Bengal in terms of dishes, spices, cooking methods, flavours, and more.

Indranil Ray, General Manager, Taj City Centre Newtown comments, “Bengali cuisine is known for its diverse flavours, and we are pleased to introduce three authentic Bengali Thalis to our Shamiana menu for our valued guests. This culinary experience goes beyond a meal; it explores the deep-rooted culinary traditions that define the essence of Bengal."

Executive Chef Subrata Debnath and his team of exemplary chefs have curated three distinct thalis for the menu. Not only do the dishes reflect the age-old recipes of Bengal but through their presentation in silver wares, they also dive into pure nostalgia. Shamiana now presents dishes like Mutton Dak Bungalow, Posto Murgi, Fowl Cutlet, Prawn Cutlet, Keshar Rasmalai, and more from the gastronomic excellence of pre-independence Zamindari kitchens.

Starting with the love of fish and seafood comes the Seafood Rajasiya Mahabhoj thali at Rs 2200+ per person. The Amish Elahi Mahabhoj Thali is at Rs 1800+ per person while the Niramish Jamjamat Aahar Thali is available for Rs 1400+ per person. All three thalis are applicable for lunch (12:30 pm to 3:30 pm) and dinner (7 pm – 10:30 pm).