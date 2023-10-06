 Salt Lake's Potboiler is brewing excellence

Have you ever tried an Egg Katsu Sando? Well, we tried this delicious steamed egg katsu sandwiched between slices of white bread and served with sriracha and miso tahini, and instantly fell in love with the same. Paired with a cup of coffee we tried this sandwich at the newly opened Potboiler outlet in Salt Lake, which is already throbbing with life even on a weekday.

Egg Katsu Sando

Talking about the two outlets of the brand so far, co-owner Sonali Lakhotia says, “Our first café in Hindustan Park is more like a home café, with a cosy seating arrangement, while this one has a bigger space and minimal interiors. But in both places, we’ve made sure some parts of the neighbourhood are reflected in the interiors. In Salt Lake, the interiors are very modern, inspired by the South Asian coffee places that are coming up in Thailand and Hong Kong.”

The Dirty Indian

The owners also shared how at Potboiler, coffee is about consistency, traceability and transparency. Through quality practices and ever-evolving brews, their coffee menu is curated to meet two core philosophies: Coffee is not just bitter, and one’s preference is ruled by mood. “We don’t believe in the idea of one coffee that fits all formulas. So, there is a well-curated coffee menu where one can pick a coffee to match the mood for the day,” adds co-owner Devansh Chhinkwani.

Brie and Fig Bites

When at a speciality coffee house, we had to try a variety of coffees and started with a sweet Caramel Shakerato. Made with milk, home espresso caramel and espresso, this is an English drink camouflaging as Italian espresso! The drink works all right for an occasional coffee drinker. Their specialty, the sweet and creamy Little Heart Cereal Killer, evokes nostalgia thanks to the ingredients like cereal milk, Little Hearts, espresso and milk. To go with these drinks, you can choose Brie & fig bites having bite-siz ed, phyllo sheet pockets filled with brie cheese, fig jam and truffle honey. The tarty and creamy cheese and the light sweetness of the jam and honey make this dish a flavour bomb.

Ginger & Lime Chicken

We also tried their version of Banh mi with Vietnamese grilled chicken slices, pickled veggies, sriracha aioli, jalapeno and cilantro. This was paired with Dirty Indian coffee made with condensed milk, home chai syrup, espresso and milk. The bittersweet mix of flavours is bound to excite you. For the mains, we had a simple and filling Ginger & lime chicken that had a moist and succulent ginger, miso and lime roasted chicken breast with braised bok choy, mash and peppers. We washed it all down with the drink of the day, Cran-ked espresso. A perfect blend of fruity flavours with coffee, this drink offers a mixed punch of flavours with cranberry, peach, espresso and soda being the main ingredients.

Cran-ked Espresso

No meal is complete without a dessert, so we settled with a Berry cobbler that had baked berries topped with crumble and soft cream.

Meal for two: Rs 850+

Pictures by Anindya Saha