Check out what your favourite restuarants are serving this Puja!

Pujas have officially begun, and we know that you will be scouting sources to plan your gustatory trail. Here’s the final leg of what the renowned diners around the city are offering to make your festive days delectable.

ITC Sonar

Be enthralled with musical performances as you savour authentic Bengali delicacies made from age-old recipes from an extensive buffet, The Sonar Mahabhoj at Pala, ITC Sonar, that has been thoughtfully curated by their celebrated chefs. From Metiabruz mutton biryani to Chingri macher malai curry, Chicken chaap, to Methi malai fish, Bekti paturi, Rajnandini pulao, Murgh hari Mirch, to Potoler dolma, Mishti doi, Kulfi faluda, they have it all.

When: October 21-23, 1-4 pm | 7-11.30 pm | Rs 2,499+

Aaheli

Aaheli has been serving and winning the hearts of food connoisseurs with their authentic Bengali cuisine for three decades now and it goes without saying that for Durga puja days Aaheli will have special thalis served at all outlets, along with lip-smacking à-la-carte items. Aaheli at Peerless Hotel, Kolkata and Sarat Bose Road have the incredible Bhuribhoj thali with Ilish, Bhetki, Chingri and Mutton, a total of 11 items. Beyond this, the new à-la-carte additions have Gobindoraj bhetki fry, Mocha chingri’r bora, Kalyani begun, Palong bori, Chanar moulo, Bhetki’r dom, Koi er horogouri, Monihari mangsho and such wellcurated delicacies. Aaheli at Axis Mall will serve an exclusive Bengali buffet with around 30 veg and non-veg items besides à-la-carte options.

When: October 20-24, Thali starts from Rs 1,295+ | Buffet at Rs 1,399+

De Sovrani

Salt Lake’s De Sovrani has organised an extravagant Sharodiya buffet that consists of Bengali delicacies. If you want to go all out, you can try out their premium buffet with Podda arer Ilish bhapa, Cox Bazarer thread chicken bites, Mihidana cheesecake and others. There is an economic buffet as well. If you have a budget in mind, get to enjoy delicacies like Noakhali mangshor laal jhol, Pur bhora potoler dorma, Shile bata lote and much more.

When: October 20-24, noon-4 pm 7-11 pm. Rs 799++

Saptapadi

From the heart of Bengal’s culinary heritage, Saptapadi Restaurant brings you a curated Puja Special Thali at their Purna Das Road and Baghajatin outlets including delicacies like Lanka murgir kati kebab, Begun til mohini, Kalmi chingri Fritters, Kasundi morich vetki, Firingi mangshor jhol and more. If you prefer to explore the à la carte menu, make your way to Saptapadi‘s outlets in Behala, Purna Das Road, and Baghajatin and savour the flavours of Bengal to your heart’s content. For those who crave variety, Saptapadi also presents an extravagant buffet experience at the Saltlake and Behala outlets, which includes Radhuni vetkir Fritters, Chana capsicum croquettes and much more.

When: Till October 25, 11 am to 11.30 pm | Rs 899+

Aminia

This Durga Puja, Aminia takes centre stage with its ‘Pujo Picks’ that promises to be truly unforgettable, as always. Embark on a ‘Pet Pujo’ adventure with the classic Chicken/Mutton biryani, Aminia’s signature masterpiece, the Aminia special mutton curry and not to forget the divine Chicken/Mutton rezala. For those craving quick, flavourful bites while you are hopping pandals, look no further than Aminia’s delectable rolls. Flaky paratha, generously layered with egg, embracing succulent meat, adorned with crispy onion rings, and drizzled with a medley of tangy sauces - the explosion of flavours in your mouth is an experience you simply can’t afford to miss!

When: October 20-23, 11-4 am | October 24 11-2 am

Price for 2: Rs 800 +

Waypoint

If you are looking for quick bites over chit-chat and selfie sessions, take a break at Waypoint, with their Wraps & Wings menu. The short, compact menu looks fantastic for not just fans of wraps and wings but for the younger crowds too who would like to have quick bites. From Scrambled spice cottage cheese wrap to Local Chicken wrap, Bombay veg frankie, Lamb kumara wrap and BBQ/garlic Parmesan/Waypoint hot sauce tossed Chicken wings.

When: Till October 24, Noon to midnight

Price for 2: Rs 800+

Bakstage Gourmet

Indulge in a lavish and divine feast which includes a specially crafted food and beverage selection for an unparalleled dining experience. The welcome drinks include Aampora sharbat, Doi er ghol, Jal jeera and Mango lassi. The scrumptious appetisers on offer are Mochar Chop, Veg Cutlet, Chingrir Chop, Dimer devil among others. Choose from a range of main courses comprising options of Aloo jhinge posto, Tatkaa mochar ghonto, Dhokar dalna, Dhone pata diye murgi, Kosha mangsho, Bhaja muger dal, Mangsho dak bungalow, Basanti pulao, Ghee bhat, Luchi, Tandoori roti and many more. Savour something sweet with desserts such as Misti doi, Makha sandesh, Chaler payesh, Malpua with rabri, Chocolate mousse and Caramel custard to name a few.

When: October 20-23, 12.30-3.30 pm | 7-11 pm

Price: Rs 1,499+

Monkey Bar

The all-day special Puja menu Pandals of Chinatown invites you to embark on a gastronomic adventure that marries the vibrancy of Bengali celebrations with the rich tapestry of global Chinatown cuisine. The meticulously curated menu pays homage to iconic Chinese dishes from Chinatowns across the globe – from Tangra in Kolkata to London, San Francisco, New York City, Lima, Hong Kong, and even Victoria, Australia, including dishes like Dragon chicken, Crispy chicken tossed in spicy sauce Dried red chilli and cashew, Hot basil wings, in a delicious spicy garlic-basil sauce, the Salt & pepper squid, and the Singapore chilli prawns, tossed in ginger flavoured chilli basil oyster sauce, the Vegetable 99, and much more.

When: Till October 31, Noon-Midnight

Price for 2: Rs 1,600+

Kareem’s Kolkata

Making Durga Puja brighter and more delicious, Kareem’s Kolkata is all set with a wide range of Durga Puja menus which will lead you all to a delightful culinary experience. From Tandoori paneer tikka, Tandoori chatpata aloo, Butter garlic mushroom, Kareem’s special Afghani Tandoori, Chicken makrana tangdi, Chicken potli kebab, Chicken mussallam, Dum mutton dahiwala, Mutton karachi, Mutton roganjosh, Dum biryani, Kareem’s special Raan Biryani, Malai firni, Caramel custard and much more.

When: Till October 24, noon till late night

Price for 2: Rs 1,000+

Blue & Beyond Rooftop Resto-Bar

Amid the multitude of dining options during the festivities, Blue & Beyond Rooftop Resto-Bar emerges as a haven for those seeking a respite from the throngs. Perched atop The Lindsay, in the New Market Area, it offers an escape from the bustling crowds, inviting you to bask in the endless skies. Keep your tastebuds entertained with a plethora of options like Grilled lamb chop, Roquefort prawns, Mongolian chicken, Bar-B-Q veg coin, Malai aloo achari paneer sizzler, Shanghai fish, and Lat me kai, among others. Wash them all down with their invigorating cocktails and mocktails like Frozen green apple margarita, Shirley temple, Fruit punch, Orange blossom, Cranberry saga, and whatnot.

When: October 20-24, 1-11 pm

Price for two: Rs 1,900+

Canteen@601

While Dosas and Idlis have made their way to our dining rooms, the newly opened food joint Canteen@601 plans to give an extra nudge lifting the flavours with customisations. Located on Golam Mohammad Shah Road, the menu hovers around dishes that are mostly common apart from a handful but the age-old culinary taste is the primary selling point. Take a break from your South Calcutta puja hopping, and dig into chaats, South Indian delicacies or Maharashtrian quick bites like Pav bhaji or Vada Pav.

When: Ongoing, 8 am to 9 pm

Price for 2: Rs 500

Corner Courtyard

The Corner Courtyard’s Durga Puja Special Menu is an ode to the rich and diverse culinary legacy of Kolkata, featuring an array of delectable dishes that harmoniously blend traditional and contemporary flavours. From oceanic delights to Italian indulgences, this special menu is a testament to the skill and creativity of The Corner Courtyard’s culinary experts. You can settle for Mixed seafood with Limoncello aioli or have Bacon-wrapped prawns for the starters. Fried calamari can be an option too. From Grilled octopus with Garlic prawns to Lasagna bolognese prawns, the menu gets more exciting as you read through the menu.

When: Ongoing, 9 am-11 pm

Price for 2: Rs 950+

The Yellow Turtle

Bengali festivals are incomplete without Pet puja. The Yellow Turtle, an Asian fine dine-in restaurant and café located near Golpark is offering scrumptious Bengali food with refreshing mocktails during the Durga Puja. From mocktails like Cranberry sharbat, Aame lonkai sharodia to Chhena koraishutir chop, Boneless ilish pulao to Bhaja murgir jhol and ending on a sweet note with Nolen gurer baked rasgulla, the diner has a host of delectable delicacies for its gourmands.

When: Till October 24, noon to midnight

Price for 2: Rs 1,200+

Effingut

Relish on delicious traditional fusions such as Veg Chop & Chips, Mango jalapeño chicken tikka, Panch phoran Fish tikka, Tandoori prawns, Paneer kofta, Pujo bari luchi & Kosha mangsho and Steamed bhetki with Soy ginger broth. For all sweet lovers, there’s Shrikhand brûlée on the menu. Tantalize your taste buds with their legendary craft beers like Hefeweizen, Gondhoraj wit, Berry pop ale, In-cider Ale and Kolsch.

When: October 20 - 24, noon to midnight

Price for 2: Rs 1,250++

Drunken Teddy

Indulge in the rich tapestry of Bengali cuisine at Drunken Teddy as they present a full Bengali menu that captures the essence of this culinary treasure. Explore the Jol Khabar section with delights like Aam adda paneer tikka, Banana flower croquette (Mochar chop), Dhonepata kachalonka Chicken tikka, and the classic Fish fry with Kasundi. Prodhan Pod offers a royal spread featuring Koraishutir Kochuri with Aloo dum, Bhetki paturi with Steam rice, and the everpopular Kosha mangsho with Luchi. Donx’t miss their lip-smacking Bengali Platter, including Ilish maach bhaja, Chingrir chop, and Egg devil. To satisfy your sweet cravings, their Mishti Mukh section boasts Jol bhora sandesh, Chhanar payesh, and Baked rosogolla.

When: October 20-24, noon-2 am

Price for 2: Rs 1,200+

Lord of the Drinks

Lord of the Drinks presents a Durga Puja Special menu that pairs the divine with the delectable. The curated menu is designed to elevate your celebrations with an array of exquisite flavours. Begin your culinary journey with Fried masala cashew nuts and fiery Spicy rock shrimp, setting the tone for a feast like no other. Explore global starters like Chilly chicken toast, Kaffir lime fried fish, Cantonese sliced chicken, and Maple chicken lollipop. Indulge in Tandoori and Indian delights with LOD Pahadi chicken tikka, Delhi 6 tangri chicken, and Tandoori veg platter.

When: October 20–24, Noon-2 am

Price for 2: Rs 1,200+

Kewpie's

Kewpie’s, Kolkata’s original Bengali cuisine restaurant, turns 25 this Durga Puja, and has in store festive platters with all things Bangali and delicious. From Sashthi to Dashami, Kewpie’s will have on offer the very best of Bengal’s culinary heritage with several special thalis that will include authentic, rare, and much-sought-after Bengali delicacies.

When: 1 to 2.45 pm | 3.15 to 5 pm | 7.30 to 10.30 pm

Thalis starting: Rs 700+

Reservations required, call: 033-24861600 or 9831677610 or DM on Instagram.

Refinery 091

Refinery 091 has curated a buffet with classic Bengali flavours and quintessential Bengali dishes. One can expect the elaborate buffet to cover Chingri malai curry, Fish finger, Potoler Dorma and a host of desserts.

When : October 22-23 | Noon - 4pm

Pricing: Rs 891 AI

Tamarind

Tamarind has on the menu Special crab curry, Green Murgh Curry, Bhuna Gosht, Butter Chicken, Dum Murgh Biryani and many more. Some of the delightful desserts include Nolen Gurer Ice-Cream, Hot Gulab Jamun, and such.

When: Till October 24 | Noon to 5.30 pm | 7 pm to 2.30 am

Meal for two: Rs 1500

Pancham er Adday

Pancham er Adday would be serving a continental menu boasting of delicacies like Chicken Cordon Bleu, Herb Marinated Grilled Fish, Fish Florentine, Mutton Shepherd’s Pie, Prawn Cocktail, Bacon Wrapped Pork Sausage and more.

When: Till October 24 | 10 am to 2 am

Meal for two: Rs 800

7th Heaven

7th Heaven's Sharadiya Menu is just the right one that a group of friends or cousins need to check out. Their combo menus are all things lipsmacking and exciting. While the Golpo-o-Adda Combo has Tandoori Pizza, Veggie Nuggets and Mint Mojitos, the Pujo Delight Combo has Tandoori Paneer Pizza, Chilli Cheese Toast and Mint Mojitos. They have almost six types of combos, and there is something for everyone. End your meal with a Mishti Mukh Combo that boasts of four mini Waffles of any choice of flavours and two Mojitos/Floats.

When: Ongoing

Price: Rs 380+

Ozora

Ozora is all set to welcome the most exciting time of the year with a beautiful menu to satiate your taste buds, special decor, dhaak and a view of the cityscape that looks nothing less than a bride. With our constant effort to put together a plate that is an experience like never before, Ozora is offering some amazing Bengali delicacies as well. Ozora has carefully curated a menu befitting the city of food lovers and includes items like English Roast Chuza, Bhetki Cheddar Chilli, Platto Da Portata, Murgh Makhanwala, Cheesy Sleezy Murgh Bharta, Kosha Gosht, Masala Pomfret, Gosht Roganjosh and much more. End your meal on a sweet note with Hazelnut Mousse Flan, Blueberry Cheesecake and more.

When: Till October 25

Pocket Pinch for two: Rs. 2500 ++

Chowman

Chowman has always witnessed this undivided attention for Puja and food! And embracing the very essence of the gluttonous delight of every Kolkata dwellers, this year, the leading Chinese chain has come up with some puja special dishes featuring Whole Crabs, Pork Ribs, Chilli Lambs, Jumbo Prawn alongside their Signature style Chowman’s special items, Kolkata Style dishes and the quintessential Chinese meals and combos starting at a very pocket-friendly price.

When: Noon till post midnight

Meal for 2: Rs 1100+

Veneto Bar & Kitchen

Indulge in the grand celebration of Durga Puja at Veneto Bar & Kitchen! Their special festive menu has been crafted just for you, featuring delectable dishes like the Veneto Italian Lava Grill, where sautéed mushrooms, aromatic vegetables, roasted potatoes, and creamy mashed potatoes are lava-grilled to perfection with a black peppercorn jus. Dive into the Veneto Insalata Caesar Salad, savour Wood Fired Pane All'aglio, and enjoy wood-fired pizzas that will transport your taste buds to Italy. Finish your Puja feast on a sweet note with irresistible desserts like Tiramisu, My Sweet Craving, and Double Chocolate Brownie.

When: Till October 24th Oct, noon-1 am

Price for two: Rs 1200+

Warehouse Café

Immerse yourself in the spirit of Durga Puja with Warehouse Cafe's special menu. Experience the rich flavours of Bengal with Crab Meat & Philadelphia Cigar, Aam Kasundi Fish Tikka, and Kosha Mangsho Paratha Tacos. Savor the unique Tangra Style Chilli Pork and Thai Lotus Root, or indulge in Murg Awadi Korma and Grilled Jambo Prawns for a diverse culinary journey. Vegetarians can delight in the Veg Malaysian Curry and Yaki Udon. Finally, sweeten your Puja celebrations with Gulab Jamun and Rabdi, along with the heavenly New York Cheesecake. Join us in celebrating this festive season with a feast that's truly divine.

When: Till October 24, noon - 2 am

Price for two: Rs 1200+

Pinkk Sugars

Embrace the Italian essence of Pinkk Sugars, where they have always taken pride in their pure Italian flavours. However, this puja season, they are daring to explore new horizons with a touch of India. Presenting Pinkk Shakti Menu, a beautifully curated combo that marries the exotic Italian experience with the rich and aromatic flavours of Hyderabadi Dum Biryani, accompanied by Kuchumbar Raita, Salad, Mirch Salan, Papad, and a sweet finale with Gulab Jamun. It's a unique fusion that promises to delight your taste buds and add a deliciously Indian twist to their Italian heritage.

When: Till October 24, 11 am-11 pm

Price for two: Rs 1200+

Cafe Buddy's Espresso

Feast on the appetising Veg Platter comprising Cheese Chilli Toast, Chilli Paneer Wrap, French Fries, Potato Wedges, Onion Rings and Jalapeno Poppers. The scrumptious Non-Veg Platter consists of Fish Cutlet, Fish Fingers, Chilli Prawns, Golden Fried Prawn, French Fries, Chicken in Mushroom Sauce and Herb Rice. Pair this up with hot or cold beverages like Macchiato, Caramel Latte, Classic Hot Chocolate, Kala Khatta Cooler and Brownie Shake to name a few.

Meal for 2: Rs 800 +

Chapter 2

Celebrate Durga Puja and churn your taste buds at Chapter 2, Kolkata's premier Retro Dining Restaurant. Savour an array of delectable dishes all day long and make the most of the festivities, reminiscing in the nostalgia of a bygone era while enjoying a variety of your favourite cuisines. From Vegetable Stroganoff, Babycorn Florentine, Penne Pasta In Creamy Pesto Sauce, Pork Vindaloo, Prawn Cocktail, Grilled Octopus Bruschetta, Salmon Steak, Chicken Carbonara, Beef Chilli Fry, Mixed Grilled Sizzler, Shepherd’s Pie, Juicy Pork Spare Ribs, to Grilled Prawns, Prawn Newburg, Grilled Cocktail Sausages, you can choose your pick.

When: Ongoing, 12.30 pm - 2 am

Meal For 2: Rs 1500+

Five & Dime

Enjoy this Durga Puja with a gorgeous skyline and Sunset in a cosy ambiance with a bengali meal or over a drink at Five & Dime. You can gorge into appetisers like Chhena Koraisuti’r chop, Chingri’r cutlet, while quenching your thirst with cocktails like Apple cinnamon tinni, Gondhoraj whisky sour and others. For main course you can opt for Ilish Paturi or Bhaja Murgir Jhol and end your meal on a sweet note with Nolen Gurer Baked Rasgulla.

When: Till October 24, Noon – 1.30 am

Meal for two: Rs 1600+

The Salt House

This Puja, dig into the seafood special menu at The Salt House that boasts of delicacies like Ceviche Prawn tartare. Saffron Risotto and Butter Garlic prawns, Puffed Rice Crusted Fish with Mushroom Broth and more, while relishing on to the heady puja special cocktails Atpoure, Fluffy garibaldi and Misti.

When: Till October 29, noon to midnight

Meal for 2: Rs 1500+

Babumoshai

“Babuder Bhuribhoj” is an ode to the grand feasts (Bhuribhoj) that are an integral part of Puja festivities. Babumoshai’s menu portrays a tantalising journey through the rich flavours of Indian and Asian cuisine, crafted with love and tradition. Begin your culinary journey with quintessential appetisers like Paneer Tikka, Fish Finger with Tartar Sauce, Tandoori Chicken and more. These delicacies are sure to awaken your taste buds. Indulge in our chef’s special preparations, including Mutton Rogan Josh, Babuder Special Biryani, Lamb in Chilli Hoisin Sauce, Prawn in Butter Garlic Sauce and more.

When: Till October 15, Noon to 10.30 pm

Meal for 2: Rs 1200+

Oudh 1590

Oudh 1590, Kolkata’s First Period Dining restaurant, is here to make you relish some of the authentic royal delicacies as you revel during the Pujas. The menu boasts of a wide range of delicacies involving both non-vegetarian as well as vegetarian options. Achari Paneer Tikka, Mushroom Galawati Kabab Subz Makhkhan Masala and Paneer Korma are some of the most desired vegetarian dishes, while Raan Biryani, Awadhi Handi Biryani, Murgh Qalmi Kabab, Murgh Kali Mirch, Mutton Galawati Kabab, Mahi Tikka Kabab, Murgh Khade Masala and Nehari Khaas are some of the most indulged non-vegetarian dishes, among others. Round this up with the all-time classics, Phirni & Shahi Tukda.

When: Ongoing, 11.30 am to 2 am

Price for 2: Rs 1300+