Destination 16 is the city's newest pub to be!

Park Street's newly opened spot, Destination 16 is a vibrant and contemporary pub located in the heart of the city. The pincode of the locality is the reason behind the name of the place, as shared by the owner, Biswajit Ghosh, who has been in the hospitality industry for more than 20 years and is a seasoned expert in the field, and also owns a café in Chandannagore.





He believes in creating a destination that's more than just a pub. He says, "Destination 16 is where memories are made, where every visit is a story waiting to be written." His goal at "Destination 16" is to create an unforgettable experience for the patrons by combining quality beverages, delectable food, friendly service, and an enjoyable atmosphere. Destination 16 strives to be the go-to destination for those seeking a vibrant and memorable night out in the Park Street area of Kolkata.

The ambiance at the place is vibrant, energetic, and stylishly modern with a nostalgic touch of Kolkata. With a spacious interior, comfortable seating, and contemporary decor, the pub provides a welcoming and lively atmosphere for friends, colleagues, and families to gather and unwind.

In addition to their impressive bar menu, Destination 16 also boasts a delectable food menu. Their culinary team expertly prepares a mouth-watering array of dishes, including pub classics, globally inspired tapas, Bengali delicacies, and indulgent comfort food that pairs perfectly with your favourite beverage. One can dig into the refreshing salads to Pan fried chicken Japanese teriyaki, Cheese garlic sautéed prawns, Destination seafood pizza, Grilled chicken pesto noodles, to Indian flavoured rice and curries for a fulfilling meal.

Price for 2: Rs 1400+