Best Places to get coconut dishes in Kolkata

While the world celebrates World Coconut Day tomorrow, here’s looking at some of the signature coconut dishes that well-known eateries in Kolkata serve, throughout the year.

Burma Burma, Kolkata

Tagu Pyian

When here, you can always try the dessert Tagu Pyian, a coconut panna cotta with sago cooked in palm jaggery. The restaurant is famous for a wide variety of vegetarian delicacies influenced by Burmese cuisine and made from family recipes.

Price: Rs 400

Diner 49B Café

Daab Pasta

For a relaxed meal, an evening with friends, or a quiet date night, head over to Diner 49B Café and dig into the Daab Pasta or pasta ala coco. Here, you will be literally served your paste inside a coconut. It is available in both vegetarian and non-vegetarian varieties.

Price: Rs 290 (non-veg) / Rs 250 (veg)

Gokul Sweets

Coconut mawa mishri

Coconuts are a common ingredient that goes into making some of the tastiest sweets. Try the tender coconut mawa mishri which is also perfect for gifting purposes, given that Janmasthami is knocking on the door.

Price: Rs 70 per piece

Butterfingers by Preetanjali

Coco-nuts about you

Those who have a sweet tooth hurry up and place an order today for Coco-nuts about you. This soft airy vanilla sponge layered with a delicious coconut mousse and filled with fresh strawberries is a cake not to let go of.

Price: Rs 2250

Café Buddy’s Espresso

Nariyal Paani with Espresso Twist

Coffee lovers, here’s a treat for you! Head over to have coffee with a coconut twist. This Nariyal Paani with Espresso Twist is a unique combination of shots and chilled coconut water.

Price: Rs 210

LMNO_Q

pina colada

Check out the edible pina colada, a mint and coconut-infused pineapple served with tender coconut ice cream with coconut rum.

Price: Rs 350



Warehouse Café

Duck Samosa

Those who love to experiment with new dishes can try Duck Samosa at the Warehouse Café. A spicy samosa filled with pulled duck meat, coconut paste, ghee roast masala, and curry leaves served with tamarind chutney and sweet potato chips is an interesting snack.

Price: Rs 595

Maple Room at Club Verde

Narkol Posto’r Cutlet

To satiate a Bengali palate check out Narkol Posto’r Cutlet or coconut and poppy seed cutlet. This forms a great starter to any meal in Bengali cuisine.

Price: Rs 249