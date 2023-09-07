Kolkata witnesses a unique Plant Protein Festival

After successfully showcasing a unique plant protein menu at Pullman Delhi and Taj Santa Cruz, Mumbai, GoodDot is now ready to delight Kolkata with an exciting and innovative menu to bring a taste of sustainability to the city. Kenilworth Kolkata, one of the city’s prime business and luxury destinations, has partnered with Udaipur-based GoodDot, India’s leading plant-based brand, to introduce an exciting Plant Protein Festival.

The special plant protein menu is designed to delight guests with innovative and sustainable plant-based creations that will take you across the length and breadth of India, and give you an experience of Indian, Bengali, Asian, Italian and Continental fare as well. Whether you are a non-vegetarian, vegetarian, a dedicated vegan, a flexitarian, or simply curious about sustainable dining options, this menu promises to captivate your senses and expand your culinary horizons.

Chinese Chilli

Raju Bharat, MD, Kenilworth Kolkata says, “We believe in innovation that not only tantalises taste buds but also champions sustainability and compassion. Together, we are creating a future where conscious dining choices pave the way to a brighter world and is a win-win for all.”

Celebrate the versatility of plant protein cuisine and embark on a culinary journey filled with mouth-watering flavours, designed to highlight the endless possibilities of plant-based cuisine. This innovative culinary offering celebrates the versatility of plant protein cuisine with a range of delightful dishes. Guests can indulge in dishes like plant protein chilli, plant protein kabab, plant protein kathi roll, Thai Red and Green Curries, Rogan Josh, and many more.

Commenting on this, Abhishek Sinha, the founder of GoodDot says, “Acknowledging the pivotal role of alternative proteins in mitigating climate change, Kenilworth Kolkata has partnered with GoodDot to lead the way towards a greener and more sustainable future. By introducing the plant protein menu, Kenilworth Kolkata stands at the forefront of this global movement, offering guests the opportunity to contribute positively to the planet through their dining choices.”

Desi Curry with Roti

Immerse yourself in this exceptional gastronomical experience at Kenilworth Kolkata, all while embracing the opportunity to protect the environment and encourage culinary diversity, contributing to global food sustainability.

Where: Aromas - The Coffee Shop, Kenilworth Kolkata

When: September 7 - 10

Time: Noon to 11 pm

For Booking: Anupam Acharya (+91 9748243090)