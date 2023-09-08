Space Bar & Kitchen turns into Space Haus

Kolkata’s nocturnal landscape is set to be redefined as Topsia’s Space Bar & Kitchen metamorphoses into the allnew premium nightclub Space Haus, and this time it promises to be an even more extravagant and enchanting experience. While the interiors did not go through any major change in terms of design, lighting or seating, the menu is a completely new one and this time it is more indulgent, besides their signature and experimental heady mixes.

Chanell

Chef Debabrata Roy, head chef at Space Haus, says, “Space Haus embodies the spirit of indulgence and entertainment throughout the day. The guests can choose to savour our international starters or the comforting main courses while creating some lovely memories with their loved ones.” With the night unfolding, Space Haus gets ready to transform into a vibrant hub, catering to the city’s music aficionados with remarkable performances by international artistes, adds Roy.

Sriracha Chicken Tikka

The cocktails Chanell and Givenchyy impressed us with their presentation and amazing flavours, courtesy of the fresh fruit and vegetable juices, used to achieve the sweet and tangy notes. We paired the fruity cocktails with Trio canape which comes with three types of toppings — chilli, peppercorn and parsley — on a sour cream spread over sourdough crostinis. These bite-sized crispy, tangy pieces make for a tasty and healthy snack. We also tasted the cheesy and oozy Arancini bites, and the fiery Sriracha chicken tikka to go with our drinks that led to a burst of flavours inside our mouths.

Pizza Straccetti

For the mains, Pizza Straccetti, which had parsley-coated chicken bits, balsamic vinegar and lots of cheese was quite a delectable surprise! The parsley, cheese, balsamic vinegar, and tomatoey pizza sauce lent the pizza its unique taste. But for us, the game changer was the Steamed rice with chicken Krapow, a highly aromatic Thai dish with robust flavours of Holy basil, galangal, and lemongrass.

Yuzu malai cheesecake

After a flavourful trail, we called it a day on a sweet note with the creamy, lemony Yuzu malai Cheesecake.

Price for two: Rs 1,800+

Pictures by Anindya Saha