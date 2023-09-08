Yauatcha's Sichuan menu has zesty delights

The gloomy, wet weather outside calls for some piquant flavours to tickle our tastebuds. Why wait when you can treat yourself to Yauatcha Kolkata’s Sichuan menu that will leave you craving for more? Sichuan or Szechuan cuisine hails from the Sichuan province in southwestern China and is celebrated for its distinctive bold, rich, and fiery flavours.

Start your feast with the iconic and flavourful Peking duck soup, and then move on to the Spicy seafood dumpling, the Three style mushroom dumpling, and the Sweet and spicy lotus stem for starters, each promising a harmonious blend of textures and flavours.

Yauatcha Sichuan menu

For the mains, you can either relish the Deep fried chicken in Sichuan and scallion sauce or the Prawn in XO sauce, along with the fiery Toban chilli garlic fried rice, adding a delicious punch to every bite.

Meal for two: Rs 2,800+

Till September 16